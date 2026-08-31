“Prepared”: SEC Takes Public Stand on Eligibility Fight After Taking a Step Back to Comply With Court Order

The Southeastern Conference recently admitted that it will follow a court order allowing former pro players back onto college football fields. But don’t take this as a surrender. SEC leaders made it crystal clear that while they are stepping back for now, they are “prepared” for a full-blown legal war over who gets to play college ball.

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The fight exploded after LSU signed former Ole Miss stars Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright. Both players had brief stints in the NFL, but when courts granted the high school class of 2022 extra eligibility, they wanted back in. The SEC tried to block them instantly, threatening to suspend any head coach who used former pros for half a season and slapping schools with massive financial fines.

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The players refused to back down and dragged the league to court. A Louisiana judge stepped in, freezing those harsh SEC penalties right before the season kickoff. That move forced SEC officials to issue a late-night release, which reporter Ross Dellenger highlighted online, confirming the conference will obey the judge’s order while actively searching for ways to overturn it.

“Statement from the SEC about Saturday’s news of their (expected) compliance with the court order. As the league notes here, it does not signal an end to the legal battle. The conference continues to explore options,” Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger tweeted.

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At its core, the SEC wants a firm boundary between professional contracts and college sports, especially now that schools can pay players directly through revenue sharing and NIL deals. But with the judge temporarily blocking those league rules, programs like LSU can put former NFL players on the field right away without fear of being penalized by their own conference.

Statement from the SEC about Saturday's news of their (expected) compliance with the court order. As the league notes here, it does not signal an end to the legal battle. The conference continues to explore options https://t.co/Cc8iM1KeCu pic.twitter.com/NPyze6qnWS— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 30, 2026

For Harris, who spent time with the New Orleans Saints, and Wright, who spent time with the Cleveland Browns, this court ruling acts as an instant green light. Both are now cleared to put on pads and practice in Baton Rouge, giving LSU a sudden boost of NFL-level talent right on their roster.

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Despite opening the door for now, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey isn’t throwing in the towel. The league’s official defense relies on a simple idea: universities join the SEC by choice. Because schools willingly sign up to follow the conference rulebook, the SEC argues that outside judges shouldn’t be stepping in to tell them how to manage their own sports.

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The timing couldn’t be tighter. With the court hearing set for Thursday morning in Baton Rouge, LSU will get its final answer just two days before taking the field against Clemson for their Saturday opener. That leaves no breathing room, forcing both the league and the school to wait on a judge before settling who can officially suit up.

Even if the court rules in favor of the players, LSU’s coaching staff faces a tough practical challenge. Integrating Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright into game-day packages on barely two days’ notice means rushing playbook installs and team reps at the absolute last minute.

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What can we expect on Thursday’s court move?

Inside the courtroom, the first big milestone is all about turning that quick temporary pause into a long-term freeze for the rest of the season.

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The SEC’s legal team is also walking straight into a trap because the judge is forcing them to defend their aggressive tactics. The court issued a special order demanding the league explain why it shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for threatening schools with fines and coach suspensions.

The players’ attorneys are calling these rules completely unfair. The SEC’s lawyers are going to argue that the conference is just a private group. They’ll try to convince the player’s judge that because schools join the league willingly, the courts have no business micro-managing their internal rulebook.

No matter who wins this round on Thursday, you can expect both sides to immediately appeal the decision to higher courts. If the SEC loses, they will instantly try to get a higher court in Louisiana to reverse the ruling, which means this legal drama will be moving at warp speed all autumn long. Because the college football season flies by so fast, the courts will be forced to fast-track everything.

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If the judges take too long to make up their minds, the season will be completely over before a final decision is even reached. To make things even crazier, we are looking at total legal chaos because this isn’t just happening in one state.

Similar player lawsuits are active in places like Texas, Illinois, and Colorado, creating a massive puzzle of overlapping court orders. We could easily end up in a bizarre situation where a judge in one state says a former pro is perfectly clear to play, while a judge in another state says they are banned.

It’s fascinating to see how this one will pan out. Maybe this’ll push the SEC conference to bring the Protect College Sports Act to stop this at once.