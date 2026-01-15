President Trump Announces NCAA Championship Attendance as Tickets Hit New Low for Monday Night

While Indiana will face Miami in the national title game, President Donald Trump is expected to attend the matchup in South Florida on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Although he hasn’t said who he’ll be rooting for, Trump’s appearance could boost coverage of the college football championship game, which has seen low ticket sales.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, has committed to play NCAA Division I golf at the University of Miami. While she’ll join the Hurricanes after graduating in May, she has already given the family an apparent connection as the title game lights up South Florida.

But for now, Trump is staying neutral. Aides say he hasn’t picked a side, though he’s openly praised Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. It may hint at something, but what’s even more intriguing, and possibly tilting in Miami’s favor, is the presence of the Secretary of State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Axios, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also be in attendance, joining Trump at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. At the same time, Rubio is a Miami-born politician who has spent more than a decade representing Florida in the U.S. Senate. If the Hurricanes score, don’t be surprised if he smiles a little wider.

FoxSportsSFL’s Andy Slater shared that news on X. While the president’s presence adds to the significance of this season’s CFP National Championship Game, it also comes with promising news for fans, as ticket prices have dropped as of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ticket prices for the NCAA Championship were averaging around $3,600 just four days ago to get in, with roughly 750 listings available last Saturday. Now, after tickets were distributed to Indiana and Miami, prices have dropped to around $2,600, with about 600 additional listings on the market, meaning supply is up and buyers finally have some leverage.

But that wasn’t the case initially. Still, the NCAA Championship is essentially sold out through official channels, forcing fans to turn to the resale market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On sites like SeatGeek, StubHub, and Vivid Seats, the cheapest pair of upper-bowl seats next to each other still starts around $2,900, while flying solo doesn’t help either; most single upper-level tickets are hovering near $3,000.

Looking for a better view? You’ll have to spend more.

The Lower-bowl seats on the secondary market range from nearly $5,000 to well over $16,000 per ticket. The priciest options are located within the exclusive 72 Club, offering luxury perks, all-inclusive food, and alcoholic beverages.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then there’s parking. Slater reported prices starting at a staggering $747 on StubHub, with nearby lots still listed around $693, and only one spot left per lot. Even students felt the squeeze. Miami students, who usually attend games for free, were shocked to see national title tickets priced near $500.

“To get the tickets was so stressful,” student Luisa Arana told Local 10 News. “I saw it was $400, almost $500, and I was like, I can’t—but I would love to go.”

Then CFP executive director Rich Clark defended the pricing, saying, “We price our tickets competitively, but once they hit the market, the market takes over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Simply put, demand rules everything, even parking spots. However, despite all this, obtaining a last-minute ticket has become even more crucial.

How to get a chance to watch the NCAA Championship live

Despite the high prices, fans hoping to catch the 2026 CFP National Championship still have options, but patience and timing are key.

ADVERTISEMENT

The title game between undefeated Indiana and five-time champion Miami kicks off Monday with so much on the line; demand is through the roof, and prices have already soared. While Indiana has never claimed a national title, Miami’s last championship came in 2001, adding extra drama to the matchup.

However, Hoosier fans have already shown their dedication; so many traveled to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta against Oregon that it practically felt like an Indiana home game. Now, with the championship on home turf for Miami, the stakes and the excitement have never been higher.

For last-minute tickets, expect a challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondary marketplaces like GameTime are already seeing prices more than double last year’s levels. The most reliable sources, however, remain the CFP’s official marketplace and authorized resale partners, including Playoff Premium and Ticketmaster.

Prices often peak immediately after the semifinals, then soften slightly in the 24–48 hours leading up to kickoff. Now, waiting until game day can pay off, especially for upper-level seats or single tickets, but availability is limited, so act fast.