Pressure Builds to Vacate Michigan’s Controversial Win After NCAA Admits Officials Failed to Follow Protocols

College football is no stranger to late-game drama and refereeing blunders. But what happened at the Big House during the Western Michigan game on Sept. 5 took things to a whole new level of heartbreak and confusion. It was supposed to be a historic, program-defining upset for the underdogs, who held a 12-7 lead against Michigan with only four seconds left. Instead, a controversial decision by the officiating crew to add one extra second to the clock gave Michigan one last chance to make something happen. And the Wolverines made it count.

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The official verdict on that chaotic finish is finally out, and it confirms what many fans had suspected.

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According to Pete Nakos, the FBS Oversight Committee admitted that replay protocols were not followed during the second-to-last play. In an X post, Nakos wrote that the committee said that “had the protocols been followed, the outcome of the game would have been different.”

There was just one problem. The committee also made it clear that it cannot overturn the result now despite acknowledging the error. And fans across the internet are not happy about it.

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To understand how the referees got it wrong, you have to go back to those final seconds. When Michigan’s penultimate pass fell incomplete, the broadcast clock hit 0:00, triggering wild celebrations on the Western Michigan sideline. However, the Big Ten replay crew overturned the call after seeing the replays with a different clock. The reason? The non-broadcast clock showed that there was one second left on the clock when the receiver touched the ball on the penultimate play.

With that single gift-wrapped second, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood launched a 47-yard touchdown pass to JJ Buchanan right as the new time expired. The play secured a 13-12 victory for Michigan, robbing the Broncos of their hard-earned moment in the spotlight.

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The MAC formally appealed the decision, which eventually led to this very investigation and the FBS Oversight Committee’s ruling.

However, even after admitting that the proper process was not followed, the NCAA cannot simply change the result. Under its rules, once the game is officially declared over, the result is considered final.

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So while the committee can acknowledge that Western Michigan should have won, it cannot take Michigan’s 13-12 victory out of the official record.

That lack of a real consequence is what has fans so frustrated.

This also isn’t the first time college football has dealt with a major officiating mistake that could not simply be corrected after the game. The sport has seen controversial cases in the past, including the 2006 Oregon-Oklahoma onside kick controversy and the infamous 5th-down game, where officiating mistakes became part of college football history even after the errors were acknowledged.

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The first major wave of outrage from fans in the Western Michigan case demanded a total wipe of the history books. A take by @Corbin on X argued that the governing body should just “vacate the win. They can and have done that many times.”

Realizing the official record is permanent, other fans turned their attention to the playoff implications.

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A fan on X argued, “The playoff committee should treat it as a loss to rectify this even if the official record has it as a win. Otherwise why have a committee?”

Echoing that sentiment, another fan wrote, “Sounds like the CFP committee has to do the right thing and count this as a loss to Michigan. And I think they will. They’ll likely be a 7-5 team anyways so it shouldn’t matter too much”

Other fans wanted a harsher punishment to hurt the entire conference and impose a playoff ban on Michigan.

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“Can’t reverse the result, fine Just restrict Michigan from playing in the playoffs or high-end bowl game Not to punish Michigan, but to punish the Big 10 too”

Ultimately, the online frustration boiled down to pure disbelief that a technicality is standing in the way of common sense. One user tweeted that the committee can easily step in.

“They can reverse it tho. Literally nothing is stopping them. As far as logic goes, the rules were broken during the game so it’s ok to break the rules now.”

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Michigan’s controversial win and sluggish performance against Western Michigan also became a talking point among AP Top 25 voters, with the Wolverines dropping out of the rankings the following week.

The NCAA has at least made one change because of the controversy. Future replay reviews will now have clearer requirements regarding the use of the broadcast feed clock, helping prevent another situation like this from happening.

For Western Michigan, though, that change comes too late.

But despite the furious fan theories, the NCAA’s bylaws mean this online noise is the only pushback Michigan will actually face.