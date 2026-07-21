“Pressure, Criticism, Scrutiny”: Tim Tebow Says Texas Didn’t Do “Good Enough Job” Around Arch Manning

Arch Manning’s 2025 season wasn’t a complete nightmare. But he still performed far below the expectations people had of him. His performance against Ohio State was shaky, and then against UTEP, nothing improved. The offseason predictions and that Heisman hype quickly went down the drain, and he faced extreme scrutiny. For former Florida legend Tim Tebow, though, Arch was unfairly blamed for his woes.

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“I think that he has done a remarkable job and I don’t use that lightly,” Tebow said on 680 The Fan on July 20. “I don’t try to throw out a lot of hyperbole. I think he’s done a remarkable job of handling the pressure, the criticism, the scrutiny, unfairly. Also, if I could add that. I did not think that his supporting staff did a good enough job around him last year.”

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Against Ohio State, Arch Manning managed to complete just 17 of his 20 passes for 170 yards. It was his first game as the declared starter, and the team didn’t do enough to support him in that test. The team’s O-line couldn’t protect Arch and also had chemistry issues, as just three O-linemen returned in 2025. Against Florida, for instance, he faced a whopping 58% pressure rate as the tackles were beaten consistently off the edge. Then there was a lack of run game, too.

Texas’ offense in moments became one-dimensional, and that didn’t help Arch Manning. Moreover, the team also lost Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter to injuries in multiple games. In their place, RBs like Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark couldn’t quite provide that rushing ability. That’s one reason Texas stood 90th nationally in rushing offense, notching just 137 rushing yards per game. This year, though, things can change.

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“I think he’s got a lot more talent in place this year,” Tim Tebow said. “I think he has done everything they’ve asked him to do. I think he’s done a great job of being a team guy and leading that way. When so many people have made it about him, he’s made it about everybody. And I just think he’s done a remarkable job of handling it. And I really believe he’s going to have a really good season.”

In truth, Arch was the second-leading rusher for the team as he notched 399 yards. Not just that, later in the season, his performances also improved. Starting against Texas A&M, he earned an impressive 91.9 QB rating according to ESPN. In the following game against Michigan, he threw for 221 yards and rushed for 155 yards. By all accounts, Arch had shown improvement as the season progressed. And this offseason, he has done the same.

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Texas has now addressed the offensive line and has added multi-year starters, Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymore. Additionally, three starters from the 2025 season return with extensive experience. In the RB unit, Steve Sarkisian has added Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown from the portal. Smothers, playing for NC State, notched 939 rushing yards last year, while Raleek Brown had a 1,141-yard season with Arizona State.

Arch Manning has spent the full offseason working on correcting his 2025 issues. He throws better, the mobility is improved, and he has full knowledge of SEC defenses. More importantly, the locker room backs him, as Steve Sarkisian relayed recently. That should be enough for Texas to cross the playoff line come December.