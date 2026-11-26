Currently ranked No. 3, the Texas Longhorns are in a strong position to reach the playoffs. Once they get there, there is no room for mistakes: one loss and the season is over, which makes Arch Manning’s performance critical. FOX Sports’ Urban Meyer believes the Texas season hinges on which version of the quarterback shows up.

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Speaking with Rob Stone on The Triple Option, Meyer laid out his playoff tier list and broke down the contenders. When the discussion shifted to the Tier 2 teams, the former Ohio State head coach put the spotlight squarely on Manning, stressing just how much Texas will need from its quarterback.

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“Texas is a flaw. It’s all up to Arch Manning. You get Arch A, that’s a roster good enough to win… It’s Arch Manning A going to show up or Arch Manning B,” Meyer said. “Arch Manning B shows up, they’re tier two. Arch A shows up, they’re one of the top teams that can win it.”

His comments do make sense when you look at Manning’s performances this season. The fourth-year quarterback has had a roller-coaster campaign, with two very different versions of him showing up throughout the year.

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In some games, such as Ohio State, Texas State, Mississippi State, Missouri and Arkansas, Manning has been at his best. He threw only two interceptions across those five games.

Against Ohio State, the Longhorns were down 20 points entering the fourth quarter, but Manning helped spark a stunning comeback. He completed eight of 11 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in the final quarter, as Texas rallied to win 24-23.

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The Longhorns also became the first team in 22 seasons to erase a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit against an AP No. 1 team, according to the school’s game recap.

His performance against Arkansas was equally impressive. Manning went 21 of 25 for 287 yards and two touchdown passes, and he also ran for a score. Texas built such a commanding lead that Manning didn’t need to take the field in the fourth quarter.

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This was the ‘Arch Manning A’ Meyer was talking about, but it is only part of the story.

Through 11 games, Manning has thrown 10 interceptions against 21 touchdown passes, including seven across the Oklahoma, Ole Miss and LSU games alone. The clash against LSU, which the Longhorns ultimately won, was particularly concerning.

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The LSU game was a rough one for Manning, where he threw three interceptions and one touchdown while completing 19 of 35 attempts for 174 yards. That worked out to a 54.3% completion rate and about five yards per attempt.

What Meyer was trying to convey when he said that if Arch Manning plays at his A-level, Texas is a true contender. However, costly turnovers have threatened to derail the Longhorns, with Manning often at the center of the problem.

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His touchdown-to-interception ratio sits at an average of 2.1 to 1.

These two contrasting performances are precisely why Meyer is placing so much emphasis on Texas’ playoff chances hinging on Manning.

However, it’s worth noting that since their back-to-back losses to the Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators, the Longhorns have regrouped and are riding a five-game winning streak.

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The LSU game was a prime example of that resilience, as even though Manning struggled, the defence stepped up to keep Texas in the game.