Pressure Mounts on Bret Bielema as Luke Altmyer’s Worst Nightmare Threatens Illinois

The programs last met in 1965, and heading into Week 2, they are going to clash again soon. We are talking about the Illini vs the Duke’s showdown at the Wallace Wade Stadium on September 6. And you might assume Illinois would win the game. The reasons are predictable: They’ve got a robust returning production, an experienced quarterback behind the line of scrimmage, and more. But, there’s a catch. One that might lead Luke Altmyer to recall his worst nightmare.

The reason? It all has to do with Duke’s head coach, Manny Diaz. Altmyer faced Manny Diaz-led Penn State. The result? “Altmyer did not play well. Turned it over way too many times. And was he confused?” analyst Joel Klatt said on his show. Well, two years ago, the Illini faced off against the Nittany Lions, playing by Diaz’s playbook, in week 4 of the 2023 season. Was it a hit? For the Nittany Lions, sure.

The then-sophomore Altmyer threw four interceptions and finished 15 of 28 for 163 yards. And those four interceptions? Went directly to Penn State’s scorebox, as the Illini stuttered to a 13-30 loss. Bret Bielema‘s reaction then? “We didn’t have a good enough plan for [Altmyer] to be successful,” he said. Five turnovers in one game, four of which were thrown by the QB1, were too much for the Illini to overcome. Their short offensive possessions barely gave the defense any rest. So, when the Nittany Lions attacked wide, the defense buckled. “Anytime you have five turnovers, it doesn’t matter how well you play on defense. You’re not going to have success,” Bielema added.

So, Joel Klatt continued with his take. “Is he going to get the same type of looks? The disguises from the secondary, will Diaz heat him up? The pressure, that’s something to watch for in this game,” he warned. Well, the season opener saw Altmyer chip in 17 of 21 for 217 yards and three touchdowns against Western Illinois, leading to a dominant 52-3 win. But Manny Diaz is known for his aggressive, turnover-forcing defensive playbook. Altmyer’s already got its taste two years back, and he couldn’t break through those defensive routes then.

Moving to the Blue Devils, Klatt thinks highly of the Devils’ quarterback and wide receiver. But again, Manny Diaz’s momentum will be built around the defensive machinery, and that’s where the ‘Luke Altmyer alert’ takes hold.

Klatt continued: “I think Duke is actually a really decent team. I really do. Darian Mensah. He’s the Tulane transfer comes in as quarterback; Andrel Anthony, the wide receiver that was at Michigan and then Oklahoma. Not sure about the other playmakers, but I don’t think it’s a team that’s going to be built around their offense because of Diaz as their head coach and trying to really build that around their defense.” And Diaz will bring that defensive pressure to their home turf.

But there’s still optimism peaking ahead, and Luke Altmyer’s nightmare might be done and dusted.

Joel Klatt predicts the Illini to win a close game

Yes, it wasn’t a winning experience for Bret Bielema and Luke Altmyer. But two years is more than enough time to stage a comeback. The then-sophomore Altmyer is a veteran now, boasting loads of experience. Add to that, the returning production: 16 starters from last campaign’s 10-3 Citrus Bowl, including nine on offense. The O-line? Emerged as the No. 4 nationally, entering the 2025 season.

“Illinois is going to rely on their experience,” Joel Klatt continued. “This is one of the reasons why they’re ranked 11th in the country. 16 starters back, their quarterback back from a team that really, I would say, overachieved last year and won a lot of close games.” The 2024 season was an absolute hit for the Illini quarterback. He earned the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and led his team to the Citrus Bowl, securing a 10-3 record. He is also named to the Manning watchlist, the Davey O’Brien, and the Walter Camp Player of the Year as well.

“I think they’re going to have to win another close game here,” Klatt added. “The Illinois’ defense should be really solid. That’s a defense that over the course of the last few years has been tough and salty and physical.” So, what are the odds? Though the Fighting Irish boasts the No. 11th rank, Manny Diaz’s defensive prowess makes it a high-stakes game.

Klatt continued, “So, where do I land in this one? Well, Illinois is favored by two and a half. I think Illinois wins this game fairly low scoring, 21-17 in that game. So, I think they cover the two and a half, and it would be huge. They have to win this one.” So, the only thing that is left to see on the field is whether Luke Altmyer draws his redemption arc against Manny Diaz this weekend.