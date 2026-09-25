Pressure Mounts on Bryce Underwood as ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Exposes Major Michigan Weakness

Bryce Underwood was brought to Michigan to be the face of the program, but ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes the Wolverines may be putting too much pressure on his shoulders. With a dedicated QB coach this year, the sophomore’s performances are under the microscope.

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Now, with No. 17 Iowa coming to the Big House, Kirk Herbstreit has pointed to a bigger issue that could put even more pressure on Underwood.

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“Can their defense set that tone? Can Hank Brown go into that atmosphere and play well, not turn it over?” Herbstreit asked on The Pat McAfee Show. “Can they win the field position game? Can they make Bryce Underwood impatient and frustrated, get him into obvious passing situations, and then spy him when he gets out to create, use his legs? Look at that slate. Finally, we got some games.”

Herbstreit’s concern goes beyond the basics as he is looking at the way Michigan is asking its young quarterback to operate, particularly against a defense that can take away the easier parts of the offense and force him to make difficult decisions. Currently, the Iowa defense ranks first, allowing just 4.3 points on average while limiting opponents to 176.7 yards a game.

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Underwood himself went 12-for-22 for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Western Michigan, while adding 47 rushing yards with a rushing TD. Herbstreit questioned whether Michigan was doing enough to build the offense around physicality rather than trying to turn its hyped quarterback into the centerpiece of everything.

At present, Underwood possesses a QBR of just 57.1, ranking him 69th among all quarterbacks. He’s already been sacked four times and will certainly be under pressure to show what he’s made of.

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Herbstreit pointed to the approach Kyle Whittingham traditionally used at Utah, with heavy personnel, multiple tight ends, and play-action opportunities creating easier situations for the quarterback. Michigan, in his view, appeared more interested in putting Underwood in a position to become a star.

Since Iowa is the kind of team that can make Michigan uncomfortable, this distinction matters. The Hawkeyes enter Saturday ranked No. 17 and undefeated, with a defense that has helped them control games while their offense has done just enough on the other side of the ball.

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Quarterback Hank Brown has thrown three touchdown passes without an interception through Iowa’s first three games, while the Hawkeyes have also established a strong running game.

Michigan has already shown it can beat a highly ranked opponent, knocking off Oklahoma 17-10 earlier this month. Underwood contributed with his arm and his legs in that victory, and the Wolverines moved to 2-0 before making it 30- last week. But Iowa presents a different problem.

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If the Wolverines can’t get the run going, Underwood ends up right where Herbstreit said he would: third-and-long, obvious passing situations, Iowa teeing off knowing exactly what’s coming. That’s the spot where things get interesting for a young quarterback.

Underwood has the skills to change a game with his legs, but Herbstreit specifically mentioned Iowa spying him when he escapes the pocket. Taking that option away would force Michigan to find another answer, and it would also test whether the Wolverines’ offense can consistently create opportunities for their QB.

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Herbstreit has already questioned whether Michigan’s approach is putting too much on the shoulders of its young quarterback. Now Iowa gets a chance to test that theory.

If the Hawkeyes can control the line of scrimmage and force Underwood into obvious passing situations, Michigan may have to find out whether its offense has an answer beyond its five-star quarterback, and that is the very weakness Herbstreit has put under the microscope.