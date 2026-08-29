Pressure Mounts on Bryce Underwood in ESPN Analyst’s Surprise Michigan Verdict

On paper, Michigan has plenty working in its favor heading into 2026. A powerful backfield, a steadier receiving corps, an attacking offensive front, and eight home games. However, ESPN analyst Chase Daniel believes the Wolverines’ biggest question will be how Bryce Underwood performs.

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“The roster is really good. The coach, I think, is excellent. Demands respect; sort of an old-school type guy. It’s just, for me, it’s going to come down to how Bryce Underwood plays. Like, can they protect him? Can he stay healthy?” said Chase Daniels in his appearance on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’.

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The analyst further explained that he believes both the defense and offense will be better this year. However, he cautioned that the team will be playing under an entirely new coaching staff, saying, “A lot of shifts, a lot of motions, a lot of all these things.”

“So, look, Bryce, if he can be anything, like better than he was last year—remember when he was coming out, he was like, ‘Oh, he’s the best thing since sliced bread.’ I mean, if he can get on that level and understand this offensive role, like I’m sort of, sort of bullish on Michigan, man,” said Daniels.

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Last year, Underwood had a bumpy freshman season, despite starting all 13 games for the Wolverines. He completed 202 of 335 passes (60.3%) for 2,428 yards, recording 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 392 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 total touchdowns on the season.

However, the QB also had issues that you generally see with a freshman trying to adjust to a new reality. Underwood had no answers for Oklahoma’s disguised coverages. Even against Ohio State, he looked undercooked and confused.

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It didn’t help that the O-line was a work in progress, and the WR room didn’t have a consistent weapon to rely on for Underwood. It was later revealed that Underwood went through his freshman campaign without a dedicated QB coach.

His season came to a disappointing end with a 41-27 loss to Texas, a game in which his inconsistencies were on full display as he threw three costly interceptions in the second half. For the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, such a performance was far from what many had expected. However, as the 2026 season approaches, it appears he has taken valuable lessons from last year’s debacle.

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“I saw with my eyes; Bryce’s footwork does look improved,” said former Michigan tight end and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt in his conversation on the Wolverine Confidential podcast. “Decision-making looks improved. His ability to layer balls, rather than always gunning them in, looks improved. Just across the board, it looks like he’s taken the step.”

Butt expressed that Underwood has become much more grounded and mature during this time and now listens to the people around him. He expects Underwood to play better this season, and when it comes to injuries, the coaches have a plan in place for him.

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Michigan’s OC delivers one clear message to Bryce Underwood

Michigan’s OC Jason Beck knows Bryce Underwood’s rare dual-threat ability can make him a complete quarterback. However, Beck understands that the QB must avoid absorbing unnecessary hits when running.

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“It goes back to the running,” Beck said last week. “Don’t be Superman and try to run through people and take unnecessary hits and that kind of thing. As well as not forcing the ball into windows.”

During practice sessions, Beck noted that Underwood has been playing well without taking unnecessary risks, and it appears he is not trying to overcomplicate things for the young quarterback when it comes to running the ball.

“Make the normal plays. Make the routine plays. When everything breaks down, extend it, scramble, get what you can get,” Beck said. “We work a lot of scramble drills to train them with that and those decisions as well.”

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This season, expectations are high for the young QB, and the offensive coordinator will certainly try to play to Underwood’s strengths. The receivers are better, and Underwood should be better as well. But will he be able to prove his worth? What does a good season mean for the QB?