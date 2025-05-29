Pressure Mounts on CJ Carr & Co. as Marcus Freeman Receives Clear Ultimatum in Notre Dame’s Make-or-Break Moment

Following a run to the national title game last season (losing to Ohio State), anticipation for 2025 is through the roof for the Irish. National analysts, such as Andy Staples, have Notre Dame as high as No. 2 in their post-spring rankings, behind just Texas. That’s not hype; it’s a testament to the fact that Marcus Freeman’s building in South Bend finally got everyone’s attention. So, what is fueling all this hype?

Well, first of all, Freeman has totally altered the identity of the program since succeeding Brian Kelly. Freeman’s Notre Dame has beefed up dramatically in mindset, particularly in high-pressure games. He’s already achieved three top-10 victories in one winter—Kelly had only four in all his years. The national press isn’t the only one paying attention. The Sporting News recently listed Marcus Freeman as the No. 4 coach in America, a major jump that indicates both his success on the field and his standing as a leader.

Now, putting all of that together with their chance at winning the Natty this season, the hype exists, but so does the trouble. Notre Dame stands to gain a top-four seed and a first-round playoff bye with the new CFP format, and that is a huge boost. The team has a loaded roster, an elite coaching staff, and a culture as solid as it’s been in years. Analyst Jamie Uyeyama had plenty to say about Notre Dame’s opportunity this season on the Locked on Irish channel on May 28th.

“If Notre Dame does win a national championship this year, what’s the biggest reason why?” Tyler Wojciak asks. Jamie responds, ‘I would say that the biggest reason why is that the quarterbacks and the receivers take that jump right.” It’s evident this year’s roster is the most similar to a championship-level team Notre Dame has had under the College Football Playoff system. But what Jamie points out here is that all those national champs from 2017 forward had a QB who ranked in the top 10 of QBR. That’s not an accident. You can have an elite defense and an incredible run game, but you want a QB who can make that big-time throw in big-time situations.

“Like Carr, Minchey, one of those guys becomes that guy where all of a sudden they step in. It’s a first-year quarterback. It’s not something that happens all the time, but they get to a point where maybe they don’t start out at an elite level, but by the end of the year, they’re playing at that level; they’re playing at a top 10ish level at the end of the year,” says Jamie.

“And that goes hand in hand with those receivers playing at that too. I think that is going to be huge, right?” he says. That is either CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey stepping up and playing at an elite level—perhaps not Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow-level, but at least in that Will Howard or Stetson Bennett mold: efficient, mistake-free, and able to make clutch plays when they are needed.

The point is that even great quarterbacks require assistance. And that is where the wide receivers step in. Notre Dame hasn’t necessarily had a history of churning out first-round WRs of late, but this season the unit is different. Malachi Fields is a real threat—big, quick, and proven in the ACC. He is coming to the Irish with over 1,800 receiving yards under his belt for the Virginia Cavaliers. Jaden Greathouse has potential. Then, there’s Jordan Faison, who’d be looking to improve on his 2024 numbers. Wisconsin transfer Will Pauling can contribute as well.

Whenever Notre Dame reaches the mountaintop, something’s always a little askew with the passing game. Consider the recent playoff runs or major bowl appearances—tough defenses, stout running backs, but the offense would somehow falter when they needed a play through the air. “They really need to have both of those come together because I think, frankly that’s one of those things that’s been missing for Notre Dame for a long, long time,” Jamie states.

The success of Ohio State’s offense had everything going for them. They had a quality run game and exceptional receivers in Jeremiah Smith, Emeke Egbuka, and Carnell Tate. They made plays when the team needed them the most. The same didn’t happen for the Irish. That changes, and Freeman can really win it all.

CJ Carr: The freshman QB under the spotlight

The heat is coming from all sides—fans, coaches, media, and even his lineage as the grandson of Michigan great Lloyd Carr. The quarterback corps has thinned out quickly. Steve Angeli, the most veteran QB on the roster, transferred to Syracuse, leaving CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey the top choices. They are both capable but not overly experienced in college. Carr, for one, is recovering from an elbow injury that prevented him from even serving as the backup last season. But the crisis runs deeper than the QB situation alone.

Notre Dame’s roster has been hit with some real blows this offseason. The offensive line, which typically is a strength, lost significant players such as Rocco Spindler, Sam Pendleton, Ty Chan, and Pat Coogan to the transfer portal.

“If they had stayed, Notre Dame would have, without a doubt, the deepest offensive line in the country,” Wojciak said. As per him, depth is now an issue. The wide receiver corps also thinned out with Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie transferring out. That implies Carr is not just entering a pressure-cooker scenario, but he’s also got to accomplish it with a less veteran supporting cast.