Pressure Mounts on Dan Lanning as ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Makes Alarming Oregon Revelation

The Oregon Ducks have not lost a conference opener since 2018, and also own a four-game winning streak against USC. A win this Saturday would make it five straight and keep their 9-0 Big Ten road record safe. This brilliant record would have given a confidence booster to Dan Lanning’s group. Instead, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit pointed to something still missing.

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“So Oregon, I feel like, coming into this game still kind of searching for rhythm and trying to find it. This could be a good game if they can find a way to win; that could catapult him into the season they expect,” Herbstreit said Saturday morning on ESPN’s College GameDay. “And Pat, it’s interesting, they’re favored with all this we’re talking about with Oregon; they’re favored to go to the Coliseum today by three and a half,” he added on the same show.

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Oregon entered 2026 ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and was treated as a national title and playoff favorite. Dante Moore returned after a 2025 season that produced 3,565 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, a 13-2 record, and a College Football Playoff appearance. The Ducks had gone 26-3 over the previous two years and lost only to eventual champions Ohio State and Indiana. Lanning had a deep roster, and the program looked ready to take the next step.

The pre-season expectations have not fully materialized for the Ducks yet. Oregon sits 2-1 after beating Boise State 34-27, losing 39-31 at Oklahoma State and rolling Portland State 84-0.

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Moore completed 28 of 37 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns against Boise State. At Oklahoma State, he went 14 of 29 for 191 yards and two scores as a heavy favorite. The blowout over an FCS team did not erase the questions that loss created against tough competition.

USC is 4-0 and ranked No. 12 after beating San Jose State 42-26, Fresno State 39-0, Louisiana 49-30, and Rutgers 42-35. A road win over an undefeated, ranked Big Ten team would be Oregon’s first 2026 result that matches the original expectations.

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Pat McAfee spent part of the same GameDay segment on the player who can make that challenging. Jayden Maiava has completed 87 of 115 passes for 1,173 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception. He sits at 75.7% completion and 10.2 yards per attempt. He leads the Big Ten in passing yards and touchdowns and has thrown for at least 260 yards and two scores in every game.

Oregon still has the pieces to answer. The Ducks average 49.7 points per game, fifth in the country. Moore has 849 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Jamari Johnson give the offense depth.

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“It’s certainly not just another game. It’s as intense as it gets, right? We talk about two teams that are competitive, that want to be really good, that have great talent. It means a ton to the fan base,” Lanning said on Monday. “ I think it’s only grown in my time since I’ve been here, and it means a lot to our team. The biggest thing is, can you focus on the game and not the occasion, right?”

Lanning is 2-0 against Riley and USC. Oregon has won four straight in the series and leads the last five meetings 4-1. A victory Saturday would give Oregon five in a row against the Trojans and a third straight win at the Coliseum. A loss would drop the Ducks to 2-2, their first two losses through four games since 2016.

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Oregon needs this game to show the Oklahoma State loss was a one-off. Injuries will shape how both sides try to do it. Oregon is without Jeremiah McClellan, Trent Ferguson, Simeon Price, and Brayden Platt. Whereas Johnson and Kendre Harrison are questionable.

USC is without Corey Simms and Kilian O’Connor, and Trent Mosley is doubtful. Oregon remains a 3- to 3.5-point road favorite with a total around 61.5-62.5.