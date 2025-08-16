Pressure Mounts on James Franklin As CBS Analyst Issues Alarming Penn State Warning

Fall camp at Penn State is in full swing, and James Franklin is right in the thick of it. He is juggling expectations, injuries, and those little position battles that somehow take on the intensity of the playoffs. This year, the buzz is serious talk. The Nittany Lions were ranked 2nd in the AP Poll and 3rd in the Coaches Poll. The returning production is a crucial factor for their high rank. At the same time, Franklin has added key pieces, both players and the coaching staff. But CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson points out a crucial factor that could make or break their playoff hopes.

“One of the great wrinkles for Penn State this year is that I think offensively they could be better than they have been in the James Franklin era,” Patterson said on the CBS Sports channel. “I do not think they will have to be that good or that elite to win football games every single week because of their advantage against most of their schedule.”

The schedule gives the Nittany Lions a big edge. Most of the games are against teams that don’t pose overwhelming challenges week after week. Penn State kicks off the season with three more manageable nonconference opponents. They have Nevada, Florida International, and Villanova. Penn State should handle these teams with relative ease. These early games give the offense a chance to build rhythm.

Returning four starters from last season, this line brings the secret sauce for openings in the trenches. They make life easier for quarterback Drew Allar by giving him more time to throw and create opportunities. After losing star tight end Tyler Warren, who broke program records last year, the receiving corps has been bolstered with talented transfers like Kyron Hudson, Trebor Pena, and Devonte Ross. These new additions should help spread the field, take pressure off Allar, and provide more reliable targets. At running back, Penn State’s backfield is a serious weapon with Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton returning for their senior seasons. But Patterson also puts out a major warning about an SEC team.

“But going up against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, that is where they will need offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to go deep in his bag,” Chip said. “And pull out everything that he can to be able to keep that defense off balance. Look for Coach K, as they call him, and Drew Allar to be the real stars for a Penn State win.” Ole Miss is a team on the rise. And with a roster bolstered by some of the best transfer portal pickups in the country, talented wide receivers and defensive playmakers, they’re dangerous.

Ole Miss plays at a blazing pace on offense, with a quarterback (Austin Simmons) capable of lightning-quick decisions. And also receivers who can turn routine catches into explosive gains. Their defense, while young and somewhat unproven, is opportunistic and aggressive, looking to force turnovers and make momentum-shifting plays.

The Penn State offense under Andy Kotelnicki is what he calls “Real art.” With 19 years of offensive coordinator experience, including a recent award as the top coordinator in the nation. He’s been clear that Penn State’s offensive system is about tailoring calls so the team’s strong suits shine. That means capitalizing on the talents of the seasoned quarterback Drew Allar.

Last season, Allar threw for 3,327 yards, and with a strong offensive line and capable running backs like Allen and Singleton. Coach K’s scheme is designed to open up the field with smart pre-snap motions and multiple weapons. If Allar can execute those calls sharply and keep the offense balanced between runs and passes, Penn State can wear down the Rebels, keep their defense off the field, and avoid turnovers.

Drew Allar’s impact beyond the field

Drew Allar is giving back to Penn State in ways that go well beyond just throwing passes. After a rollercoaster 2024 season, the team fell just short of major milestones. Now, Allar has embraced the responsibility of being not only the leader on the field but also the mature veteran helping to shape the team’s future. Head coach James Franklin has praised Allar’s growth. He highlights how the senior quarterback has worked tirelessly in the offseason to iron out his flaws and return stronger.

Allar’s commitment to self-improvement is clear as he shed weight while adding muscle. He is hitting the gym hard to become a leaner, more athletic 235 pounds. He is ready to take on the rigors of a powerful Penn State offense. Franklin has shown unwavering confidence in Allar, calling him a “proven commodity” with invaluable experience from multiple seasons in the same system.

Allar knows the expectations are sky-high for this season. Especially after coming off that heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame in the semifinal, where his turnover cost the game. Instead of letting the past weigh him down, he’s focused on growth. He is studying film alongside new DC Jim Knowles and working through offseason rituals aimed at making sure he’s ready to be the game-changing leader Penn State needs.