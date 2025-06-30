Pressure Mounts on James Franklin as Penn State Hit With Stark B1G Warning

“I got Penn State winning it.” This is the verdict from Colin Cowherd, pinning the Lions as legitimate national title contenders in 2025. But even with analysts rooting for them, James Franklin’s crew must tear their eyes off the trophy and focus on the here and now, starting with one formidable obstacle: Indiana at home in Beaver Stadium.

Yeah, yeah, we know the head-to-head is like 25-2. But we’ll come to that point soon enough. This year, Indiana is not just another conference matchup. They arrive with swagger, itching to capitalize on any mental hangover Penn State might carry from their showdown in Columbus against Ohio State. The Hoosiers know their shot, Penn State struggles to respond authentically after big games, and Indiana intends to make every second count. Not convinced enough? Let’s hear from the expert himself.

Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko told it exactly as it is. He said, “Penn State will be returning from Columbus, and that game very well might define just how great or how good their season is, at least in the regular season.” Every loss against Ohio makes Penn State’s next game difficult. And Indiana knows that. “As we’ve seen before, that Penn State does not respond very well after they lose to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Indiana’s not going to be sleepwalking into Beaver Stadium; they’re going to sense that they’re going to have to play us, a pretty competent team.” The Hoosiers are fully aware they’re the underdogs, but in their minds, that’s the edge. We know the odds are on the Lions’ side. They won against Indiana in 2022 after losing to Ohio. They did the same in 2023. But the 2025 Hoosiers are a different breed altogether. It’s star-studded with major upset-causing potential. Their wide receiver, Elijah Sarratt, just got named the 6th best in the B1G conference. And Penn State is not immune to upsets. After Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, nothing is impossible in college football.

Seyko also painted the emotional landscape Franklin’s squad might enter: “They’re going to have to play us [Indiana], a pretty competent team, after facing the team that’s been a thorn on their side for a better part of the decade. So, we know that Penn State doesn’t line up very well for them, but I am not looking past this Indiana team.” When your defense stiffens after big wins or, worse, losses, it can turn a confident crowd into an uncertain one. Penn State must impose its intentions early to avoid a slip fueled by expectation rather than execution.

So, the narrative is pretty simple. Win against Ohio, ride that momentum to University Park, and keep the win streak going. But stumble, even slightly, and the national title talk looks premature. For Franklin, the match against Ohio, again, is the tipping point.

The Allar Variable in Penn State’s Title Hunt

With Trebor Pena and Kaytron Allen, Penn State’s ground game might be elite. But if the Nittany Lions want to make Colin Cowherd’s national title prediction a reality, it all comes down to Drew Allar. The junior quarterback is stepping into a season that could define his legacy. After a crushing end to the 2024 campaign, where his late-game pick against Notre Dame flipped a potential playoff bid into heartbreak, Allar has no margin for hesitation. That moment still lingers in Beaver Stadium’s air. So, if Penn State is serious about a title run, their QB has to rise above that ghost.

Allar’s numbers last year say he’s improved. He threw for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns, bumped his completion rate to 66.5%, and nearly doubled his yards per attempt to 12.6, ranking second-best in the country. But the deep ball remains a glaring concern. Just 30 or so passes went beyond 20 yards, and he connected on less than 30% of them. In contrast, guys like Jaxson Dart and Garrett Nussmeier went deep over 75 times and converted at a clip north of 70%. That’s the kind of risk-taking championship teams need, and Penn State knows it. That’s why Franklin and company brought in outside speed in Devonte Ross and Trebor Pena, and OC Andy Kotelnicki has been zeroed in on refining Allar’s decision-making and release.

There’s no denying the Lions are stacked. With Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen bulldozing defenses, the offense has a reliable foundation. But when the game is on the line, when it’s 3rd and long, when the box is stacked, when there’s one shot left, it’s not only the run game that’ll win them a ring. It’s Allar’s arm. And whether he’s finally ready to trust it is the last question Penn State must answer to turn potential into a championship.