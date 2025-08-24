Pressure Mounts on Josh Heupel & Tennessee After Joey Aguilar Revelation Raises Red Flags

Not long ago, Josh Heupel and Tennessee sent ripples across the college football landscape by hinting that Syracuse could actually be better at quarterback. With the Volunteers locking in Joey Aguilar as their starter after his eventful journey from Appalachian State through UCLA, optimism was high in Knoxville. Aguilar had impressed in fall camp, showing poise and flashes of the arm talent that once made him one of the most intriguing Group of Five passers. Yet, with Week 1 looming, the spotlight has only grown hotter—especially after ESPN’s latest evaluation. So, what exactly did they see that made them tap the brakes on Tennessee’s confidence?

In a recent appearance on ESPN College Football, analysts delivered a sobering reality check for Heupel’s Volunteers. They noted that while Aguilar will likely lead Tennessee onto the field, there remains “a lot of unknown in this game. Everybody’s going to be in orange. Other than that, a lot of unknown here.” The most glaring concern? As Roddy Jones pointed out, “Joey Aguilar led the nation in interceptions a year ago with 14 at App State. So, he’s going to have to cut down on that.” Aguilar’s tendency to turn the ball over lingers heavily as he transitions into the SEC spotlight. That’s no small burden considering Tennessee lost SEC Offensive Player of the Year Dylan Sampson and significant experience along the offensive line. With so many offensive weapons gone, can Aguilar truly carry the load?

The concerns don’t end with Tennessee. ESPN pointed out that Syracuse is in a similar boat, with Steve Angeli newly named as QB1 after transferring from Notre Dame. “If you look at the quarterbacks, Steve Angeli and Joey Aguilar got to their new teams late,” the analysts observed. “So, how are they able to really take over these offenses and kind of take the ownership there?” The timing of their arrivals raises questions about chemistry, leadership, and whether either signal-caller has had enough time to fully command his system.

via Imago Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks on the sidelines in the third quarter as the Volunteers play Ohio State in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoffs at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Ohio State was ahead 35-10 at the end of the third quarter. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY COL20241221336 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

And that’s where the storyline deepens: two proud programs, two fresh quarterbacks, both tasked with proving they can stabilize uncertain offenses. For Tennessee, the question lingers—can Aguilar tame the interceptions and handle SEC pressure? For Syracuse, can Angeli’s leadership translate quickly enough to make a difference? One thing is clear: this matchup isn’t just about talent. It’s about who settles in faster when the lights come on. Meanwhile, Angeli has been a treat to watch last season.

Steve Angeli’s 2024 snapshot at Notre Dame

Well, Steve Angeli spent the 2024 season at Notre Dame, where he appeared in 11 games, though without a start. Across those outings, he completed 24 of 36 passes (66.7%) for 268 yards, 3 touchdowns, and notably 0 interceptions, delivering a solid 156.7 passer rating.

Angeli’s efficiency under center stood out in limited action. He made a mark entering critical moments, such as leading a scoring drive in the College Football Playoff Semifinal—completing 6 of 7 passes for 44 yards to help set up a field goal just before halftime. But now the stage is his. How he fares at Syracuse will be exciting to see.