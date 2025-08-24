brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Pressure Mounts on Josh Heupel & Tennessee After Joey Aguilar Revelation Raises Red Flags

ByTajamul Islam

Aug 24, 2025 | 12:39 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Not long ago, Josh Heupel and Tennessee sent ripples across the college football landscape by hinting that Syracuse could actually be better at quarterback. With the Volunteers locking in Joey Aguilar as their starter after his eventful journey from Appalachian State through UCLA, optimism was high in Knoxville. Aguilar had impressed in fall camp, showing poise and flashes of the arm talent that once made him one of the most intriguing Group of Five passers. Yet, with Week 1 looming, the spotlight has only grown hotter—especially after ESPN’s latest evaluation. So, what exactly did they see that made them tap the brakes on Tennessee’s confidence?

In a recent appearance on ESPN College Football, analysts delivered a sobering reality check for Heupel’s Volunteers. They noted that while Aguilar will likely lead Tennessee onto the field, there remains “a lot of unknown in this game. Everybody’s going to be in orange. Other than that, a lot of unknown here.” The most glaring concern? As Roddy Jones pointed out, “Joey Aguilar led the nation in interceptions a year ago with 14 at App State. So, he’s going to have to cut down on that.” Aguilar’s tendency to turn the ball over lingers heavily as he transitions into the SEC spotlight. That’s no small burden considering Tennessee lost SEC Offensive Player of the Year Dylan Sampson and significant experience along the offensive line. With so many offensive weapons gone, can Aguilar truly carry the load?

The concerns don’t end with Tennessee. ESPN pointed out that Syracuse is in a similar boat, with Steve Angeli newly named as QB1 after transferring from Notre Dame. “If you look at the quarterbacks, Steve Angeli and Joey Aguilar got to their new teams late,” the analysts observed. “So, how are they able to really take over these offenses and kind of take the ownership there?” The timing of their arrivals raises questions about chemistry, leadership, and whether either signal-caller has had enough time to fully command his system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

article-image

via Imago

And that’s where the storyline deepens: two proud programs, two fresh quarterbacks, both tasked with proving they can stabilize uncertain offenses. For Tennessee, the question lingers—can Aguilar tame the interceptions and handle SEC pressure? For Syracuse, can Angeli’s leadership translate quickly enough to make a difference? One thing is clear: this matchup isn’t just about talent. It’s about who settles in faster when the lights come on. Meanwhile, Angeli has been a treat to watch last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Steve Angeli’s 2024 snapshot at Notre Dame

Well, Steve Angeli spent the 2024 season at Notre Dame, where he appeared in 11 games, though without a start. Across those outings, he completed 24 of 36 passes (66.7%) for 268 yards, 3 touchdowns, and notably 0 interceptions, delivering a solid 156.7 passer rating.

Angeli’s efficiency under center stood out in limited action. He made a mark entering critical moments, such as leading a scoring drive in the College Football Playoff Semifinal—completing 6 of 7 passes for 44 yards to help set up a field goal just before halftime. But now the stage is his. How he fares at Syracuse will be exciting to see.

Top Stories

1

WNBA Champion Hesitates on Caitlin Clark Partnership 40 Seconds After Coming Clean on the Fever Star

2

PGA Tour Announces Controversial Rule Change at East Lake for 3rd Straight Day Despite Widespread Complaints

3

Tiger Woods’s $45M Reward Branded ‘Biggest Joke’ in PGA Tour History by Veteran Golfer

4

1x PGA Tour Winner Challenges Jordan Spieth as Sponsor Exemption Drama Heats Up: ‘I’ll Play Him for Any Amount’

5

Paige Spiranac Withstands PGA Tour’s Influencers Purge as She Shares Update From East Lake

6

Golf Fans Riot as American Amateur Star Is Left Out of Walker Cup Squad: “Ridiculous”

ADVERTISEMENT

"Can Joey Aguilar overcome his interception woes, or will Tennessee's offense crumble under SEC pressure?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved