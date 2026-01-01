Pressure Mounts on Lane Kiffin to Keep $437K LSU TE as Transfer Portal Exodus Continues

With the transfer portal just around the corner and already facing six potential departures, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is feeling the urgency of retention. But for a new head coach, keeping players is never a simple task. Yet, specific talents must be retained at all costs, and given that, LSU Country Managing Editor and Publisher Zack Nagy pointed to one of LSU’s star TEs.

“You don’t want to put him (Trey’Dez Green) on a hometown discount,” said Nagy during Wednesday’s appearance on WAFB9’s Jacques Talk with sports director Jacques Doucet. “You want to make sure that Trey’Dez Green is getting the bag that he deserves, and he deserves that.

He’s a six-foot-seven red zone threat that was not used properly in 2025 and is still a flourish. So you can imagine him in a Lane Kiffin offense.”

With two years of eligibility remaining, Green revealed more brilliance in his sophomore season compared to his freshman year. But an MCL sprain sustained against Louisiana Tech caused him to miss time and likely limited his early-season involvement this past season.

Looking ahead, 2026 could be a breakout year for the TE if Kiffin can retain him amid transfer portal movement and the growing influence of NIL.

Now, losing him would hurt far more than the stat sheet shows.

In 2025, Trey’Dez Green emerged as an actual offensive weapon. When LSU needed points, he delivered, especially in the red zone. While he was a trusted target, his breakout moment came against South Carolina with eight catches for 119 yards. He backed that up in the Texas Bowl against Houston, hauling in four passes for 80 yards and two scores.

By season’s end, Green stacked up 33 receptions for 433 yards, while LSU knows precisely what it has. Sure, the numbers matter, but the issue of timing matters even more, especially with the Tigers already losing several offensive players. It puts immense pressure on the head coach moving forward.

Having this kind of offensive talent would undoubtedly give Lane Kiffin’s squad a significant boost, while keeping him in Baton Rouge will probably require a hefty paycheck in the modern era of CFB.

Nagy put it best, saying, “Yeah, you want to make sure that he gets paid handsomely and make sure that he sticks around, because he is that dynamic and that talented of a player.”

Still, Green may not have been an ‘elite blocking option’ immediately. That’s where Kiffin holds an advantage, having already worked with standout TEs like Dae’Quan Wright during his time at Ole Miss. But retaining Green may prove to be a different challenge altogether.

“He (Kiffin) did really well this year with Dae’Quan Wright, their tight end over there in Oxford, and he shined. But now you put a true pass catcher and a true dynamic threat in trade as Green in this offense,” added Nagy.

If LSU hopes to retain Green, Kiffin will have to clear several obstacles. First, he must convince the talented tight end to adapt to a new system that comes with a head coaching change. Next comes the financial side. Finally, Kiffin must sell a vision: a clear development plan that shows Green a direct path to the next level.

If all those boxes are checked, the star tight end could remain in Baton Rouge. Obviously, losing a talent like Green would be a significant blow. No question. But Kiffin didn’t earn the nickname “Portal King” by sitting still. He attacks the transfer portal, and he reloads fast. If LSU takes a hit, he knows exactly where to look and how to strike, with proven players.

Even after Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU, concerns emerged that he might attempt to lure current players into the transfer portal to follow him. However, the challenge has now flipped. Kiffin must focus on keeping LSU’s own roster intact as the program continues to navigate an ongoing portal exodus.

Lane Kiffin’s LSU sees portal losses

When the Tigers landed Lane Kiffin as their new head coach, expectations skyrocketed. But reality hit fast. The decision not to retain offensive line coach Brad Davis changed the tone. Suddenly, the rebuild looks real, and six LSU offensive linemen are headed out the door.

Those include Ory Williams, Carius Curne, DJ Chester, Tyree Adams, Coen Echols, and Paul Mubenga. Now this hurts, as Chester, Adams, and Mubenga were experienced depth pieces.

However, more concerning is the young talent. Curne and Echols flashed real upside in limited snaps. With both potentially gone, depth becomes the real crisis.

If all six leave, only two of LSU’s top eight snap-getters return in 2026, and that’s razor-thin. While the portal rarely delivers ready-made offensive line starters, LSU may need several. That’s a tough ask.

Now it’s on Lane Kiffin and new OL coach Eric Wolford to attack the portal and sell the vision.