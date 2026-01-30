Pressure Mounts on Matt Campbell as PSU Alum Issues Honest Warning

Penn State’s fall from national contender to rock bottom in 2025 was swift and brutal, setting an intense stage for new head coach Matt Campbell. But the next season comes with its own set of challenges due to a significant roster churn. For one PSU alum, despite a favorable schedule, the Lions’ shot at postseason play won’t be that easy.

Adam Breneman, while discussing Penn State’s path to the College Football Playoff for 2026, admitted that the program has gotten the Campbell hiring right. But what does success mean for the new head coach? Can they make it to the playoffs?

“I don’t think it’s a clearer path as of right now,” Adam Breneman said in his January 29 appearance on Yahoo Sports. “I think the stability is really good around the program now with the hire of Matt Campbell. The fact that he had been at Iowa State for so long. I think the coaching staff is really solid. To get D’Anton Lynn as DC, keep Terry Smith on the coaching staff, and have Taylor Mouser as the OC, I feel like that stability is really good.

But at the same time, I don’t think the expectation this season is to win a national championship at Penn State. It is to show improvement. It’s to get back to the winning ways of Penn State football. It’s to compete for a Big Ten championship and to start building this program again. So I think the path to the playoffs is still a little muddy for Penn State right now, but I do think there’s a feeling of stability and excitement around the program that this place really needed after the downfall of last season.”

Last year, Penn State entered the season ranked No. 2 nationally and ultimately failed to meet expectations, reaching the bottom of the table at one point. The Oregon loss started a series of losses that ultimately led to the firing of James Franklin. However, interim head coach Terry Smith revived their fortunes and ensured the Lions finished the season bowl eligible.

In the portal, Penn State saw a number of players leave the program. Several others withdrew their pledge for the 2026 class. However, their roster now looks solid with 39 additions through the portal. PSU brought 23 former Iowa State players who played for Campbell, ranking 5th in the portal class. With the familiar coaches and staff, the Nittany Lions look ready for a comparatively easy nine-game Big Ten conference schedule.

Penn State’s 2026 schedule released

The Big Ten officially announced Penn State’s nine-game conference schedule for the 2026 season. They have a favorable non-conference schedule, featuring Marshall, Temple, and Buffalo, all within the state of Pennsylvania, with two being at Beaver Stadium. They should get off to a good start with the non-conference schedule before facing the Badgers and Wildcats to begin their conference games.

They have no Indiana, Ohio State, or Oregon on their schedule, the CFP contenders from last season. Instead, they will play against Purdue, Rutgers, and Maryland. Washington could bring a tough contest.

Their toughest stretch comes in weeks 6 and 7, when they’ll host USC and visit Michigan in consecutive weeks. Campbell must get off to a hot start to the season, irrespective of their results against USC and Michigan in the midseason. Their only semi-competitive opponent in the rest of the season is Washington, and if they managed to get them off, Campbell would ideally be in a comfortable spot with the Nittany Lions.