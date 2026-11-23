Ohio State walked out of its 31-28 loss to Nebraska on Nov. 21 with a 7-4 record and a defense that now looks like the biggest problem in Columbus. Ryan Day was asked whether he still has confidence in defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, and his answer left plenty of room for doubt. Now an outside voice is saying the trouble may go well beyond one coach.

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“I don’t think Matt Patricia is okay. Even Arthur Smith, the new first-year OC, is going to be evaluated,” said CBS reporter Brad Crawford. “There’s tons of issues that Ryan Day has to fix.”

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Crawford pointed to both coordinators. The timing matters because Ohio State still has Michigan left. He also laid out the clock Day is working against.

“He’s going to have a couple of weeks to do so before the portal cycle and all those retention salaries and meetings happen with players,” Crawford added. “But he’s got to fix his coaching staff first if Ohio State wants to get back to being a CFP title contender, not just an entrant in 2027.”

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The game itself backs up the concern. Nebraska piled up 376 yards, converted 10 of 16 third downs and both of its fourth-down tries, and ran 73 plays to Ohio State’s 49. The Huskers held the ball for 35:05 and rushed for 176 yards. Ohio State’s defense got only two stops and no takeaways, against a Nebraska team that had not topped 17 points against a winning opponent earlier in the year.

“We’re not gonna win many games if we’re giving up 31 points and only getting two stops in the whole game,” Day said at his postgame news conference.

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He did not give Patricia a public vote of confidence.

“We have to evaluate what’s going on, and we’ll do that… We don’t have a choice. So, we got to get this thing together in the next week to go win this game,” Day said. “We’ll evaluate everything and figure out what to do next.”

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That hesitation stands out because of how highly Ohio State rated Patricia not long ago. In 2025, his first season replacing Jim Knowles, the defense ranked first nationally in total defense and scoring defense and allowed the fewest points and yards per game in 14 years, even after losing four All-Americans.

The school gave him a three-year extension in February 2026 that reportedly averages about $3.8 million a year, making him the highest-paid coordinator in college football.

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This season, that same defense has slipped to ninth in the Big Ten in scoring defense, giving up about 23.1 points a game in conference play. The last four games are worse. Ohio State allowed 30 to USC, 41 to Oregon, 19 to Northwestern and 31 to Nebraska, which works out to just over 30 points a game.

Patricia’s contract runs through January 2029, so letting him go would reportedly leave Ohio State owing about $7.7 million across 2027 and 2028.

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Smith was brought in this January to replace Brian Hartline, and he is on a two-year deal through January 2028 that pays him $2 million in 2027. If the Buckeyes want to make a change, replacing Smith would cost a lot less.

Day has already made one change. Special teams coordinator Robby Discher was fired during the season after the losses to USC and Oregon, and former players urged Day to clean house following the Oregon defeat.

The four losses, including a 24-23 defeat at Texas after Ohio State blew a 23-3 fourth-quarter lead, already make this the program’s first four-loss season since 2011.

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Ohio State hosts Michigan at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 28 at noon ET on Fox. “We gotta go beat the team up north. At the end of the day, you come to Ohio State to go win that game, so that’s all that matters,” Day said.

It is the second time in three years that Day’s job has drawn heavy scrutiny, and he has said the full evaluation of his staff is on the way.