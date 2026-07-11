Pressure Mounts on Ryan Day After Nike Turns Down Ohio State’s Bid for $1M Target – Report

Ryan Day’s Ohio State entered a tight race with Tennessee for five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, only to hit an unexpected wall. According to a local report, the Buckeyes asked Nike, their longtime equipment partner, for help to land Georges, whose NIL package is expected to reach around $1 million, and were told no. The refusal puts Day’s program in an awkward spot as it chases what could be the most expensive high school running back in NIL history.

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The update came from Jeremy Birmingham on The Fan 97.1 in Columbus, who shared the report on Friday morning’s Austin & Brim show. Ohio State remains locked into a 15-year, $252 million deal with Nike signed in 2016. Birmingham added that Nike told Ohio State it does not get involved with high school athletes, a stance that appears to be part of the brand’s wider policy.

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“Ohio State has reportedly, or I have been told that they asked Nike if they could get involved and they said ‘we don’t get involved with high school athletes,’” said Birmingham. “Which, as we’ve talked about here before, I think is kind of stupid.”

In plain terms, Nike works with many high school players on shoes and gear, but it does not want to be seen as paying recruits to pick certain colleges. That is why the company told Ohio State it would not step into this bid, even for a top target like Georges.

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Ohio State still has real momentum in this race. Georges has long supported the Buckeyes, and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn began recruiting him while at Oregon, making the move to Columbus feel natural. His uncle, Jean Agenor, told On3 that Ohio State was Georges’ preferred program, though the prospect later said no final decision had been made. Even so, the program believes it remains a leading contender.

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Tennessee is pushing hard as well. The Volunteers can offer shorter distance from home and have built strong ties with Georges during multiple campus visits. To show what life in Knoxville could look like, Tennessee brought in former Vol and NFL star Alvin Kamara to speak with the prospect about his potential future in the SEC.

Ohio State and Tennessee now have less than two weeks before Georges announces his decision, set for Wednesday, July 22. The reported request to Nike shows how far the Buckeyes are willing to go to land him, but the rejection also highlights a limit. If Georges leans heavily on the highest NIL package, Ohio State may find itself at a disadvantage against SEC programs built to spend.

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Ohio State assistant favors Tennessee for Gabriel Georges

Former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith, now a podcaster, described a key obstacle in this race. The Buckeyes already have running back Bo Jackson, who commands a significant NIL deal. Pouring another large package into a new high school back at the same position could create tension inside the room.

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“If I’m the starting running back as a true freshman, and I showed a hell of a ceiling and a hell of a trajectory to being a great player at Ohio State, and all of a sudden I find out you’re offering some high school recruit at my position double my what I’m making?” said Zach Smith while discussing Jackson and Gabriel Georges recently. “That’s where I can’t imagine the kid (Gabriel Georges) says no to Tennessee. Ohio State didn’t pay $2 million for Jeremiah (Smith). They don’t pay high school recruits that much money.”

Ohio State may be the bigger program, but it is difficult to bring in players in this NIL age without some huge financial reward. And if Gabriel Georges is after money, then Ohio State may not be the place for him.