Pressure Rises on Kyle Whittingham as Michigan Learns Tough Ohio State Reality

Kyle Whittingham did not find a stable team when he joined Michigan. The program faced a coaching scandal, player losses in the transfer portal, and inconsistent field performances over the last two seasons. Heading into the 2026 season, a few would think that the Wolverines are going to shock the Big 10 in a conference with the likes of Oregon, Indiana, and Ohio State. And it was confirmed when oddsmakers released their predictions for Michigan’s game against Ohio State next season.

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FanDuel recently updated the Big Ten Preseason spreads, and the outcome was not too favorable for Kyle Whittingham. The Wolverines are set to take on the Buckeyes on November 28, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Ahead of the game, the Buckeyes are heavy 12.5-point favorites to win. Per GBMWolverines’ John Buhler, things might be really bad for the Wolverines when both teams meet in November.

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“The associated moneylines for this game are Ohio State -580 and Michigan +420,” Buhler wrote. “The projected point total for this game is a combined 45.5 points. A potential projected final score for this game could look something like Ohio State 29, Michigan 16.5.”

The prediction is not a reflection of his ability as a coach; it mirrors the true state of things at both programs. Last year, even when the game was played in Ann Arbor and the Wolverines had the home advantage, they were embarrassed by Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. The game ended 27-9 in favor of Ohio State, as the Buckeyes finished the regular season with a 12-0 record. On the other hand, it was Michigan’s third loss of the season, and they finished with a 9-3 record.

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A few weeks later, 30 players left Michigan via the transfer portal after the program fired Sherrone Moore for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. While Whittingham has truly been putting in the effort to see things turn around for good in Ann Arbor, delivering so big in 2026 may be unrealistic at the moment.

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He was only able to bring in 16 transfers in their 17th-ranked transfer portal class, per 247Sports. On paper, the program lost more than it gained during the transfer period, which is quite a bad sign. But how that turns out for them will only be decided during the regular season.

Wolverines face three more difficult opponents

Beyond the Buckeyes, Whittingham has quite an uneasy ride in his first year. Alongside Ohio State, the Wolverines also face the Oregon Ducks on the road, while they host the Oklahoma Sooners and the Indiana Hoosiers. To be considered for the College Football Playoff, they must win at least two of these fixtures by all means.

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The two home games do not seem like games where their home advantage will matter. On a good day, they may find a way around the game with the Sooners, but it is almost impossible with Indiana, which has only lost two games under Curt Cignetti in two years, with both losses coming as far back as his debut season.

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Whittingham’s debut season could not be any more challenging, but there is hope when one considers the slim possibility of having a mind-blowing debut season. To his advantage, the first coach to deliver a national championship in his first season, Bennie Oosterban, did so while coaching the Wolverines in 1948. History might just be on the Wolverines’ side again.

And it’s not that the Wolverines won’t have a chance. Even if they are playing at Columbus, Michigan has a recent memory of going to their enemy’s den and defeating it despite being underdogs. Ryan Day had four straight losses against the team up North. On paper, the 2026 Buckeyes are heavily favored, but you never know!