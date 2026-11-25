College sports might be staring down the biggest realignment earthquake in its history, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum says the real driving force isn’t even on the field. With the Southeastern Conference officially scheduling a special meeting for December 3 to vote on expelling LSU, a founding member since 1932, reports have surfaced that SEC university presidents already have the required two-thirds majority (11 of 16 votes) to boot the Tigers out of the league.

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While most fans assumed LSU would be terrified of losing its conference home, First Take host Stephen A. Smith asked a game-changing question: what if LSU actually wants to get kicked out?

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“Are we sure that LSU wants to remain in [the] SEC?” Stephen A. Smith asked on air. “Are we sure that they don’t want to be an independent so they can keep the money for themselves, whatever they generate, a la Notre Dame?!”

Finebaum didn’t hesitate to validate Smith’s hunch, calling it the best question of the day before pulling back the curtain on the massive financial players quietly pulling strings behind the scenes in Baton Rouge.

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According to Finebaum, the standoff between LSU and the SEC is being fueled by deep-pocketed private equity investors tied directly to Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

“I’m going to give you a little behind the curtain on that one too,” Finebaum explained. “As you know, I dabbled in politics a year ago. The person that was sent to me to run my campaign—you know how this works—is connected to a group called Smash Capital. They’re an LA firm, and you probably know some of the guys because they’re all from Disney. Over to Smash Capital, including Kevin Mayer, who was once the heir apparent for Bob Iger.”

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Finebaum went on to connect the dots directly between that Los Angeles investment firm, Governor Landry, and LSU’s fearless defiance of SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “These guys, during my brief campaign, they connected me with these guys, and guess who they also represent? I know you’re going to have a hard time guessing. Uh huh. Jeff Landry,” Finebaum revealed.

“There is no question private equity is behind this, and I’m sure they’re being told that if you get kicked out of the SEC, we will be behind you within 20 seconds, and this whole thing is going to be an earth-shattering breakthrough moment in college athletics!”

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That behind-the-scenes financial safety net helps explain why LSU has been willing to push the SEC all the way to the brink. The legal war originally sparked back in September when football coach Lane Kiffin tried to roster former NFL training camp players, and it exploded again last week when men’s basketball coach Will Wade played former NBA two-way signee RJ Luis Jr. against Louisiana-Monroe using a Baton Rouge judge’s injunction.

Even though LSU later pulled Luis off the active roster, the SEC filed an amended federal complaint citing a total lack of institutional control, especially after Governor Landry personally installed new leadership across the university.

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For months, rumors have swirled in Baton Rouge about LSU exploring a $100-plus million private equity structure or LLC to monetize its massive athletic brand outside of traditional conference revenue sharing.

If the SEC presidents actually follow through on December 3 and strip LSU of its membership, the Tigers wouldn’t be left stranded,they would instantly become the richest, most powerful independent brand in college sports, free to negotiate their own standalone television deals just like Notre Dame!

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Of course, actually kicking out one of college football’s crown jewels would be a massive financial gamble for the SEC and its broadcast partners as well. According to CBS Sports, frustration among SEC presidents and chancellors has grown to the point that at least some could support terminating LSU’s membership.

The report also noted that expulsion would require 11 of the SEC’s 16 votes, although it did not confirm that the necessary majority is currently secured. Sankey’s latest court filings leave a narrow off-ramp for LSU to survive if the players involved drop their lawsuits against the league within the next 10 days.

Still, with private equity giants ready to write a blank check the second LSU walks out the door, Paul Finebaum made it clear that Baton Rouge isn’t blinking, and college sports could be days away from changing forever!

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“It’s Not a Bluff”

While some fans believe the SEC’s threat is empty posturing, Paul Finebaum insists the conference has reached a breaking point.

“This is not a bluff. We are officially at DEFCON one, and the question is why,” Finebaum said during an appearance with OutKick’s Clay Travis.

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Finebaum pointed to LSU’s handling of RJ Luis Jr. as the final straw. Despite warnings from SEC officials, head coach Will Wade played the former NBA two-way player against Louisiana-Monroe, only for LSU President Wade Rousse to remove him from the roster the following day.

According to Finebaum, the incident, combined with Lane Kiffin’s earlier eligibility controversy, pushed the SEC toward serious action.

“The commissioner and the presidents have talked about this before. Remember, they considered it during Kiffin,” Finebaum noted. “But this time, there are enough votes. You need 11 out of 16. They have the votes to kick LSU out.”

Although expulsion remains uncertain, Finebaum believes LSU will face significant consequences.