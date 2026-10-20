“Probably Get Fired”: ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Reveals the Ugly Reality Behind Kyle Whittingham’s $12M Bryce Underwood Dilemma

Michigan’s reported $12 million quarterback Bryce Underwood has been benched, and Kirk Herbstreit believes a gamble like Kyle Whittingham’s decision to trust freshman Tommy Carr could get a coach fired. On the latest episode of the Nonstop podcast, Herbstreit and Joey Galloway discussed Michigan’s quarterback controversy following its 21-18 win over Penn State, questioning whether NIL money and wealthy boosters are complicating coaching decisions.

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“And I know by doing that, if it doesn’t work out, you know, you probably get fired,” Herbstreit admitted on the podcast. But the ESPN analyst argued that sticking with an underperforming quarterback could be equally damaging. For Whittingham, the problem is deciding whether to trust an expensive recruit who hasn’t delivered or gamble on an inexperienced backup.

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Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, flipped from LSU to Michigan with financial backing reportedly involving Larry and Jolin Ellison. Through six games this season, he’s thrown for 924 yards, five touchdowns, and a Big Ten-leading six interceptions while completing 58.1% of his passes. Against Penn State on October 17, he completed five of 11 passes for 43 yards and threw two interceptions, prompting Whittingham to bench him at halftime with Michigan trailing 3-0.

Galloway opened the debate by asking, “As a coach, how are you handling this situation?” He questioned the difficulty of benching someone making a “truckload of money.”

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Herbstreit had little sympathy for the financial dilemma.

“Well, is the goal to win or to keep everybody happy that you’re paying? Well, now, when you start putting business logos on your jersey and having people throw all this money, what do you want to do?” the ESPN analyst said.

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He doubled down: “I’m trying to win my freaking game. You’re out. You’re like, ‘No, no, no, I don’t care about any boosters,’” Herbstreit said.

He argued that continuing with the same struggling starter offered little reason to expect different results.

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“I’m either going to get the same old same old and lose, or I try something else that might spark the team. It’s worth the risk to me.”

Carr’s performance against Penn State supports that argument. The grandson of former Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr completed five of seven passes for 47 yards, rushed for 36 yards, and scored the decisive 12-yard touchdown with 2:58 remaining. Michigan also rushed for 211 yards and benefited from crucial defensive turnovers, with Whittingham crediting the offensive line for its best half of the season.

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The victory improved Michigan to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten, but Whittingham hasn’t named his starter for Saturday’s matchup against No. 6 Indiana.

“We know exactly what we’re doing with the plan going forward,” Whittingham said, according to Maize n Brew. “We’re not going to tip our hand to the opponent, but we have a good plan in place.”

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During his October 19 press conference, Whittingham expressed reservations about rotating quarterbacks and praised Carr’s preparation and football intelligence. He confirmed that the freshman would have access to the entire playbook if selected against Indiana.

That’s a significant shift considering Underwood had started 19 consecutive games, with Whittingham publicly backing him as Michigan’s best option just days before the Penn State game.

Herbstreit extended his argument to Texas, suggesting he would consider benching Arch Manning if backup KJ Lacey offered the Longhorns a better chance to win.

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“I love Arch, but if I think KJ Lacey can give me a chance, a better chance of winning, I got to play… I gotta try KJ Lacy,” Herbstreit declared.

Texas has faced criticism over its offensive performances following losses to Oklahoma and Florida. However, Steve Sarkisian continues to back Manning, while Lacey has limited college experience. Herbstreit’s proposal remains hypothetical.

The discussion then shifted to booster interference. Galloway described wealthy donors contributing $2 million or $3 million to recruiting efforts, appearing on practice sidelines in cowboy boots, and demanding explanations when players they helped finance get benched.

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Herbstreit warned that allowing donors to dictate playing time would undermine a coach’s authority. He argued that boosters should instead trust the staff evaluating practices and game film, or question why the program invested heavily in a recruit who hasn’t met expectations.

He also pointed to the difficulty of evaluating highly rated quarterbacks. Physical attributes and impressive summer-camp throws don’t necessarily reveal whether a player can process defenses, make quick decisions, or deliver accurate passes under pressure.

Underwood’s reported NIL package has fueled speculation about whether his contract influenced his prolonged starting role. However, there’s no established evidence that Michigan’s donors pressured Whittingham to keep playing him.

Despite the benching, Underwood remained on the sideline encouraging Carr and his teammates, earning praise from Whittingham and offensive tackle Blake Frazier for his leadership.

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Now, Michigan faces a tougher test against Indiana. Carr helped secure the Wolverines’ first Big Ten victory of the season, but one productive half against Penn State doesn’t establish him as the long-term answer.

Whittingham already has a plan but won’t reveal it publicly. With Michigan’s playoff hopes under pressure, another quarterback failure could prove costly. And as Herbstreit warned, making the wrong call could leave the coach answering for considerably more than another loss.