Program Mourns Loss as College Football Player Dies After Medical Emergency During Game

Just after a celebrated first-quarter touchdown, everything went quiet at Greene Stadium in Liberty, Missouri on Saturday. William Jewell College junior RB MicahJo Barnett collapsed with a medical emergency during the Cardinals’ season opener against Fort Lewis College. He had just scored the game’s only touchdown.

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According to Fox 4 reporter Harold R. Kuntz, MicahJo Barnett had begun experiencing what were described as “seizure-like symptoms” on the sideline. Liberty Fire/EMS paramedics, who were already at the stadium as part of the standard game-day medical setup, rushed to the Cardinal sideline at about 12:20 p.m., Liberty Police Capt. Nathan Mulch said.

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They worked on MicahJo Barnett for several minutes before he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead. The game was ultimately suspended and canceled. That’s a devastating ending nobody in any football stadium is prepared for.

MicahJo Barnett’s sole touchdown came with 5:15 remaining in the first quarter, putting William Jewell ahead 7-0. Moments later, everything changed. After Fort Lewis’ next possession ended in a punt, play was suspended.

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College football player MicahJo Barnett has sadly passed away moments after he scored a touchdown in Liberty, Missouri.The game was suspended after Barnett reportedly collapsed on the sidelines.Barnett was taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced…— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2026

MicahJo Barnett had a lot going on beyond football. He was a junior studying business administration, an Academic All-GLVC honoree and a former Liberty North standout. After his death, William Jewell released a statement mourning the loss and offering support to his family, teammates, students and the wider Liberty community.

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“William Jewell College and the Liberty, Missouri community mourn the passing of MicahJo Barnett, a junior business administration and member of Jewell Cardinal football program and former Liberty North Eagle,” the college said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with MicahJo’s family, our students, and the Cardinal Football family, and the rest of our community during this time of loss.”

The school planned a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday on the campus quad. President Dr. Dave Van Horn also spoke about the response from emergency personnel, hospital staff and everyone who rushed to help.

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“Our hearts are heavy,” he said, while thanking the sheriff’s office, police department, EMS personnel, team physician and Liberty hospital system for responding so quickly.

There was no easy way to process what had happened. Players were later seen leaving the team facility in tears, hugging one another. And then came the words from MicahJo Barnett’s teammates.

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“It’s an honor to play for him, you know,” on player said. “He’s always going to be with us regardless. So we know he would want us to keep moving and keep pushing and play as hard as he would every day.”

“As you can see, he scored right before his final moments,” another said. “And we’re just going to continue on what he started. We’re just going to finish this out. And that’s all we can do.”

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Another spoke of his grounded nature saying, “He never acted like he was better than anybody. And we should do the same and play for him like he played for us.”

After all, MicahJo Barnett had been building a meaningful role in the Cardinals’ backfield.

MicahJo Barnett left a mark on William Jewell football

MicahJo Barnett started five games as a sophomore last season and led William Jewell with 366 rushing yards. He scored four touchdowns despite having his season cut short by injury. His best performance was 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries against Kentucky Wesleyan. Across two seasons, the 5’8, 195-pound RB appeared in 13 games and finished with 457 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 108 carries. But his football story started in Liberty.

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MicahJo Barnett was born in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, and had six siblings. He played high school football at Liberty North, where he helped the Eagles win a Missouri state championship as a senior. That season, he piled up 1,450 all-purpose yards and scored 20 touchdowns, earning All-Missouri state honors along the way.

So Saturday was supposed to be another chapter in a career that was still unfolding. Instead, the game became a memorial before the afternoon was over. His teammates made it clear that they intend to carry his memory with them.

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“He’s always going to be with us,” one teammate said. “He’s going to play through us. And we love him.”

For William Jewell, the scoreboard no longer matters. The season opener will be remembered for a touchdown, then a terrifying silence, and a teammate who should have had so much more football ahead of him.