Protect College Sports Act Takes Next Senate Step After Big Ten, SEC Back Legislation

The Protect College Sports Act (PCSA) is again gathering momentum. Just last week, the sponsors of the bill secured a massive public win when they convinced the Big Ten and the SEC to rally behind the legislation. Now, it is moving towards a crucial stage before the final Senate hurdle.

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According to the Senate Cloakroom, majority leader John Thune has filed a cloture on the motion to proceed with the Protect College Sports Act (S.4668), formally advancing the bipartisan bill for a full Senate floor vote. This action serves as the formal legislative mechanism to force a vote on whether the Senate will officially begin floor debate on the bill.

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Filing cloture is designed to overcome potential filibusters. It starts a clock that will require a supermajority of 60 votes to end the debate. It also advances the bill toward an official final passage vote. Congress is now approaching its scheduled August recess. So, filing cloture is a high-priority tactic by Senate leadership to keep the bill on track before lawmakers leave Washington.

This move comes after co-sponsors of the bill, Sens. Ted Cruz, Maria Cantwell, and Eric Schmitt, managed to secure endorsements from the two powerhouse college-athletics conferences. Both the Big Ten and the SEC had earlier opposed the legislation over media-rights pooling, language around the revenue cap, and conference realignments.

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However, the co-sponsors introduced several revisions to placate Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti. To prevent schools from using shadow collectives to circumvent the athlete revenue-sharing cap, the bill requires stricter reporting. School-affiliated sponsors and apparel brands must verify that their NIL deals are legitimate. To compensate for tighter restrictions, lawmakers expanded the financial framework, adding a $22.5 million player retention pool.

An additional $5 million pool can be unlocked for athlete retention, provided schools spend an equal amount on women’s and non-revenue Olympic sports. The conferences had previously opposed a mandate to negotiate media rights jointly. The final text guarantees that participation in “media pooling” is strictly voluntary and protects conferences from antitrust lawsuits if they choose to opt out.

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To halt rampant conference realignment, power conference memberships are capped at 19 schools. Any program moving between power leagues must operate independently for 5 years.

The future timeline for the PCSA

As of August 5, 2026, the bill is currently a piece of pending legislation that has only cleared its initial committee stage. It still needs to successfully complete several major steps before it can become law.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune just filed a procedural cloture motion to force a floor vote. The full Senate must vote to end debate (requiring a 60-vote supermajority) and then hold a final vote to pass the bill.

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If the Senate passes it, the exact same version of the bill must be sent to the House, debated, and voted through by a majority of representatives. Once passed by both chambers of Congress, the bill must be signed by the president to officially become a federal law.

Time is short for lawmakers, as the Senate is scheduled to break for its month-long summer recess on August 10. Considering the legislation has bipartisan support, it looks likely that it’d get 60 votes to pass in the Senate.