“Prove Me Wrong”: Julian Sayin’s Biggest Critics Want to See Major Change in 2026

Julian Sayin’s redshirt freshman season in Columbus provided enough glimpses for Ohio State fans to feel some optimism about the 2026 season. However, Ryan Day’s QB1 couldn’t finish his Heisman-contending campaign well. The question about his NFL draft stock also produces mixed results. One CFB coach doesn’t think his ceiling is too high.

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“I don’t think he is a high-level, NFL-talented type kid,” said an anonymous Power 4 OC to The Athletic this week. “But I think he manages the game well, gets the ball where it’s supposed to go, and did a good job of that for a young kid last year. If he grows a lot this year, maybe he’ll prove me wrong.”

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Last season, Sayin was having a perfect season before the playoffs. Ohio State was undefeated, and the QB was setting program records in terms of his completion percentage. But that narrative shifted in the Big Ten Championship game against Indiana. The Hoosiers’ defense didn’t let him breathe.

The same thing happened against Miami. The Canes sacked Sayin five times. The QB didn’t look like he was prepared to handle pressure. It didn’t help him that his O-line couldn’t protect him. But, in both losses, Sayin’s failure to use his legs emerged as a dominant narrative. Can he develop him as a player who can get out of the pocket when needed? A player who can scramble on critical downs?

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Being a game manager is not necessarily a bad thing. Some analysts have Brock Purdy as Sayin’s comp. The 49ers’ starter has been given the tag of a game manager in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. In tone, it sounds like an insult. But, at its core, it describes a player who adapts to a situation and plays his role to the best.

Just like the Niners, Sayin was helped by having two elite weapons in Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith. However, the QB won’t have Tate to rely on in 2026. He’s building chemistry with Brandon Inniss, who is expected to fill that role.

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Then, there are questions around Sayin’s arm strength. Are they valid? In Week 1 against Texas, Sayin completed a 40-yard pass to beat the No. 1-ranked team. He showed a similar range against Penn State, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Even in losses to Indiana and Miami, the Ohio State QB still managed to show off his arm. That criticism doesn’t appear valid at all.

Julian Sayin set the record straight

Critics have recognized Julian Sayin’s talent, but the hype OSU QB gets about his NFL future won’t sit well with them. According to them, Sayin’s talent won’t be enough to be a high-ranked draft pick; he has to show significant growth to grab NFL scouts’ attention. Even the QB has a plan to become his best version, but not for criticism, for his own mission.

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“For me, I’m not focused on the good plays but focused on the few plays I wish I would’ve made that gave us a chance to win those games,” said Sayin this spring. “I’m chasing to be the best version of myself, so how can I improve in those areas?”

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To make that happen, Julian Sayin took training under Jose Mohler, a San Diego-based QB trainer. And Mohler has trust in Sayin’s arm strength.

“He gets disrespected in the arm strength category, but the kid can reach all areas of the field in many different ways, so you know that’s just physics,” said Mohler. “He’s so instinctual of how to deliver the football, so if he can remain like I’ve seen him over the summer, his throwing ability is sky-high.”