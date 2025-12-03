PSU Alum Pledges to Replace James Franklin After Kalani Sitake Plan Fails in $9.5M Move

Essentials Inside The Story Penn State fired James Franklin 50 days ago.

Since then, AD Pat Kraft has chased numerous candidates.

The latest failed pursuit was of BYU's Kalani Sitake.

For Penn State, the search for a new head coach has become a series of closed doors and missed opportunities, leaving the program in limbo. It started with chasing Nick Saban and Curt Cignetti, followed by Matt Rhule, then Bob Chesney was mentioned, and even Kalen DeBoer was considered. The latest miss is BYU’s Kalani Sitake. One alum is tired of waiting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just like every other Lions fan, former Penn State player Adam Breneman has followed the whole process quite closely. When the Sitake pursuit fell through, one fan suggested that the program should just hire Breneman and get it done with.

“I’m ready,” Breneman replied to the comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former five-star recruit, Breneman played tight end for Penn State in 2013 (and later at UMass), earning three-time second-team All-American honors in his college career. Although a knee injury ended his tenure at University Park, he went to UMass to continue playing football. However, his knee issues worsened, costing him his NFL dream. Still, his knowledge of the game earned him a graduate assistant job at Arizona State in 2020.

While Breneman’s response was rather tongue-in-cheek, he still attached a resume to the post and explained how he would approach the job if given an opportunity. He talked about Talent acquisition and a player-first approach, among other things.

In what can be music to Penn State fans’ ears, Breneman will prioritize spread RPO offense with multiple tempos and personnel packages. On the defensive side, he’ll go with a 3-3-5 approach, three safety looks, and will change the picture post-snap. Some of the content may seem to be straight out of GPT, but if you have followed his career, you know that Breneman knows his stuff. He co-founded The College Sports Co. and has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this is in response to Pat Kraft’s another failed chase. The Athletic reported that Kalani Sitake was among the small group of candidates that University Park was keen on pursuing. But amid all that chatter, BYU was quick to retain its head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After Franklin’s firing, the Nittany Lions hadn’t had much luck in reviving their offense. After a six-game losing streak, the program secured three consecutive wins. But for a No. 2 preseason team, Penn State’s national title hopes turned into a trajectory. Just weeks ago, college football faced a job hit, with more than 10 head coaches fired. Since then, the circuit has been on a hiring spree. Florida, LSU, Arkansas, and others have brought back stability after hiring a new face, including Franklin, who is back to work at Virginia Tech. Meanwhile, it appears PSU is not in a rush.

Kalani Sitake receives a $9.5 million offer

On Tuesday, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake agreed to a contract extension with the Cougars. Although PSU offered him an eight-figure annual salary. Provo was successful in locking him down with an annual offer of a reported $9-9.5 million. Along with investing in its head coach, they are pouring the resources back into rebuilding its roster. According to Pete Nakos, in addition to the $20 million revenue-sharing cap, BYU has pledged an additional $10 to $15 million of NIL.

ADVERTISEMENT

This recognition does not come as a surprise. Since his arrival in 2016, Coach Sitake has led the Cougars to an 83-44 record and four 10-win (or more) seasons. In 2024, he recorded an 11-2 record and appeared in a bowl game, defeating Colorado. The 2025 season is no different. So far, the team has recorded an 11-1 campaign. The only loss to Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech. Now, they face the Red Raiders again in the Big 12 conference championship, aiming for a spot in the playoffs.

At a time when Lane Kiffin let go of his playoff shot, Sitkae stood firm with his program, resisting the allure of blue-blood and resource-rich PSU. For the Nittany Lions, the search should end as soon as possible or their 2026 season will be an equal mess.