PSU QB Coach Does Damage Control for Drew Allar After Shifting His Locker Room Duties

Drew Allar’s injury was a massive blow for Penn State. The 6-foot-5 QB went down late in the Northwestern game with a broken left ankle, ending his season and likely his college career. His absence left the team scrambling, with backup Ethan Grunkemeyer stepping in under tough circumstances. Despite the injury, the senior QB’s zeal for playing under center hasn’t faded a bit. He stands busy prepping himself for better things to come.

“I think it’s been a win-win, having Drew back after the surgery in our room,” Penn State QB coach Danny O’Brien said about Allar.“Him and Grunk are gonna go watch a game here in an hour together. Just to have a veteran role as a player to help guide Grunk through his first month of being the guy, that’s invaluable.” Drew Allar’s contribution to the Nittany Lions has been absolutely commendable.

Over the past 18 months, the QB and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki have built a strong bond. Allar threw for 6,302 yards and 53 touchdowns, leading the team to a program-record 34 wins in three years while mentoring new receivers like Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross. His grasp of the offense allowed fast, flexible decisions at the line of scrimmage, turning possible setbacks into game-breaking plays. One can expect from him because this guy lives and breathes football. This is what even the coach appreciated, as Allar is taking on new roles.

“And I think, for Drew, just being back around the guys coming off injuries.” O’Brien even commented on Drew Allar being a future NFL prospect, saying, “He’s 21 years old. His best football is very certainly ahead of him.” This comes after his new role with the team was confirmed, as his draft stock took a massive hit.

Drew Allar is definitely not backing down after getting retired hurt this season. He sincerely shifted gears from star quarterback to the steady heart of the locker room. So now, he’s the mentor molding the next generation and keeping team morale alive during a tough season. Assistant quarterbacks coach and Penn State legend Trace McSorley captured it perfectly, saying, “He’s still in this with us. He’s still a part of this team and this brotherhood.”

The injury not only ended Allar’s season but also came near the end of James Franklin’s tenure as head coach, signaling big changes ahead for the program. Yet the QB’s attitude in adversity mirrors an old-school toughness Penn State prides itself on. The road ahead isn’t easy. The 21-year-old faces questions about his NFL future, especially with a likely lower draft stock. “Drew Allar would have been a first-rounder to some in 2026. [Now] he’ll be a late-Day 3 dart throw in April if he doesn’t apply for and win a medical redshirt,” said Thor Nystrom, a famous draft analyst.

But for now, he’s rewriting his Penn State legacy on the sidelines. Allar’s role transformed from signal-caller to guiding force, really helping back up quarterbacks like Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik learn the ropes and prepare for their moments on the field. Plus, Allar’s love for Penn State is undeniable. “That’s just a testament to him as a player, him as a leader, and him as a teammate,” McSorley pointed out. “He loves this team. And he loves this university. He loves his teammates, and it’s just a testament to him.”

Has Penn State failed to replace Drew Allar?

It’s no secret that he used to wake up before dawn to hit the facility, chugging his G.O.A.T. Fuel, and grinding every day to become the best version of himself. That reflected in his performance. By 2025, he already had 26 wins as a starter and showed flashes of top NFL draft potential at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. Remember that epic comeback at USC last year? When Penn State went into halftime down 20–6 against USC at the Coliseum last year, Drew Allar didn’t hold back.

He spoke up and laid out exactly how they could turn it around. “They’re not stopping the pass, and we really have everything we want in the throw game,” Allar said to James Franklin. “Just put the ball in my hands, and I promise I’ll make it work.” That confidence led to a 33-30 OT win. No way any type of injuries would stop this guy from learning more about football. Penn State’s offense had the tools. The elite O-line had dynamic backs like Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. But Allar was the glue.

Everyone in Happy Valley has felt Allar’s absence. But backup QB Ethan Grunkmeyer wasted no time finding his rhythm with the offense. The redshirt freshman had quietly prepared for this moment. However, his debut against Iowa wasn’t much of a highlight, with 10 out of 16 complete passes for 68 yards, but one interception. The same story repeated against Ohio State, where the 20-year-old couldn’t get to the end zone and faced an interception. It was clearly the lack of experience that was keeping him sustained.

Before the injury, Allar was considered a potential top-10 pick in the 2026 draft thanks to his stature. However, the injury, which required surgery and cut short his senior season, cast serious doubts on his readiness and durability.