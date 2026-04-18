Puerto Rico To Host College Football Bowl Game That Is Making 10-Year Comeback

While most of college football’s bowl season fades into irrelevance, one historic game is making a spectacular comeback in a place the sport has never been before. Despite carrying no CFP ramifications, the revival is expected to be a spectacle.

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According to reports, the Poinsettia Bowl game, last held in 2016, is making a comeback in the 2026 season. The game will make history as the first-ever college football game played in Puerto Rico. Fans will likely see the Mountain West champions and the newly rebuilt Pac-12 champions face off, raising the quality of the game and the stakes. But it could also feature some former Pac-12 teams.

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The newly rebuilt Pac-12 features five schools vying for a spot, including recent Mountain West powerhouses Boise State and Fresno State, along with rivals Colorado State, San Diego State, and Utah State. Interestingly, organizers still consider former Pac-12 teams like Oregon, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, and Colorado as “Pac-12 legacy teams” and do not place them in bowl games affiliated with their current conferences. But this isn’t the only game that will happen in Puerto Rico.

The Poinsettia Bowl is just the beginning of Puerto Rico’s new role in college football, as the island is also set to host two additional Group of five matchups. These new games are crucial to the postseason landscape, helping fill the void left by the recently canceled Bahamas, Detroit, and Los Angeles bowls and ensuring that all 82 bowl-eligible teams have a destination.

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Among the tentative bowl games in Puerto Rico, the Poinsettia Bowl is the most important. The Poinsettia Bowl has a unique, intermittent history, originating as a military service game in 1952 before a brief hiatus. It was revived in 2005, finding a home in the Chargers’ former San Diego stadium, where it became a local tradition until the venue’s demolition led to its second pause.

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Last October, an HBCU Puerto Rico Bowl was set to be played in Mayagüez. Potentially, Kentucky State and Franklin Pierce would have featured in it. However, owing to “poor field conditions,” the game was canceled. No HBCU bowl game has been scheduled this year, and the Poinsettia game in Puerto Rico seems like a fitting alternative.

Puerto Rico has long been a hotbed of football talent. It has produced head coaches like Ron Rivera, Isiah Pacheco, and Victor Cruz. Rivera is a two-time NFL coach of the year, while Pacheco was a key offensive weapon for the Chiefs in their back-to-back Super Bowls. But amid Puerto Rico’s historic moment, one question remains: Are bowl games dying a slow death?

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Why is college football’s new ecosystem killing bowl games?

When the NCAA organized its first national championship game in 1998, bowl games were no longer the main focus. Yet some excitement remained, but when the playoffs came in 2014, everything changed. The period when bowl games were televised was now occupied by the playoff games. If any excitement remained, the NCAA’s decision to move to a 12-team playoff extinguished it, making bowl games obsolete.

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Now, Notre Dame, along with at least 9 other programs, has declined bowl invitations after missing the playoffs. It drew criticism, but the act still showed how little relevance the bowl games carried in the new world. Before 1998, iconic games like the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl were major New Year’s Day traditions, with parades, and drew ratings akin to those of the Super Bowl. Some games even decided major awards, like the Heisman.

“It was welcomed as a cultural event,” former Big 10 commissioner Jim Delany said. “We had a great time slot on New Year’s Day—at 2 p.m. local, 5 p.m. eastern. The parade and the ratings were Super Bowl–esque in the ’50s and ’60s.”

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Ty Detmer’s record 576-yard performance in the 1989 Holiday Bowl won him the 1990 Heisman the next year. At the time, bowl games were also fewer. With around 18-25 games per season, the postseason was entirely dominated by them, and they carried cultural weight. Even in the early BCS era years, Bowl games drew peak ratings, as evidenced by the 35.6 million viewers of the 2006 Rose Bowl game between Texas and USC.

“That put us on the map,” Detmer said about his 1989 Bowl game for BYU against Penn State. “That was the culmination of our season, even though it wasn’t a national championship.” But now no one takes the Bowl games seriously.

Players usually opt out, citing injury issues, NFL draft preparation, and recovery. Before 1998, that wasn’t the case, and the revenue, too, was evenly distributed with less concentration of TV deals. And while the 12-team playoff has been a financial windfall for college football, its continued expansion will only accelerate the trend of making traditional bowl games irrelevant.