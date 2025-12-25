Punches and Helmets Fly as Christmas Eve Hawaii vs California Game Gets Aggressive

Wins usually lead to celebrations. But sometimes they go over the top. Still, violations are never acceptable. Especially in CFB, where sportsmanship should come naturally, that kind of behavior is not what you expect from players. However, this time, a not-so-classy celebration sparked after Hawaii defeated California in the Hawaii Bowl.

“The end of the Hawaii Bowl was absolute mayhem with punches thrown and helmets launched. Not too classy,” reported Kalshi CFB on Wednesday, sharing a video clip of that massive brawl.

It all started with Hawaii’s stunning comeback. The Warriors erased a 21-point deficit and stunned California 35–31 in a game that felt unreal until the final snap. However, the drama didn’t end there. After the final whistle, tempers flared, and players from both sides rushed in. With that, what should’ve been a celebration turned into a chaotic post-game scene.

It was Hawaii’s 11th trip to its home bowl, but the 22nd Hawaii Bowl delivered pure chaos. While at the end of this game, both teams traded punches under the island lights on Christmas Eve, California looked in control early when it started.

The Bears jumped out fast and kept scoring, stretching the lead to 21–0 and then 31–13. For a while, it felt like the night belonged to Cal. But Hawaii never folded, and field goals kept them alive, while TDs kept the belief growing. Hawaii’s starting QB Micah Alejado completed 32 of his 46 passes for three TDs. But he got injured, forcing backup QB Luke Weaver to step in. With that, the momentum slowly shifted.

But with both teams chasing the win, this game went back and forth until the final second. With 1:57 remaining, Cal took a 31-28 lead on a 1-yard TD run by QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. But with just 10 seconds left, Hawaii poured in points late, capped by a clutch TD pass. Weaver threw a 22-yard TD pass to WR Nick Cenacle for the decisive score.

This kind of close win naturally calls for celebration, but violations after the game only reveal a weak mindset and tarnish the program’s reputation. It can even cost both teams hefty fines, and that’s unfortunately nothing new in CFB.

Last season, tempers flared after the Michigan vs. OSU clash. Michigan players tried to plant their flag on the OSU logo at midfield, and sparks flew instantly. What started as a show of pride quickly erupted into a full-blown brawl. And after the chaos, the B1G came down hard. Both Michigan and OSU were slapped with $100,000 fines each following a massive on-field brawl.

While the post-game ending was far from classy, both teams’ head coaches shared a deep and enduring football connection.

Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang’s connection with Cal head coach

As Cal’s Nick Rolovich and Hawaii’s Timmy Chang reunited under the bright Hawaiian sun, the Hawaii Bowl press conference had a nostalgic feel. From Rolovich’s eight-TD masterclass over BYU in 2001 to Chang’s passing record, Hawaii history was alive in every question and answer.

The two former teammates shared smiles and stories that bridged decades of Rainbow Warrior tradition.

Here, Rolovich reflected on the twist of fate that had him sitting across from his alma mater as Cal’s interim coach. From throwing passes with Chang as a freshman at Cooke Field to coaching UH from 2016 to 2019, his journey had been anything but predictable.

“It’s hard to believe this is happening,” said Rolovich, recalling the grind both he and Chang endured to reach this point.

On the flip side, Chang recalled competing alongside Rolovich in a QB room packed with talent. Finally, both agreed that the Hawaii Bowl was more than a game.

Although it started as a celebration of legacy, things took an ugly turn quickly.