Virginia and Virginia Tech did not wait for kickoff to start their rivalry on Saturday. More than 90 minutes before the 3:00 p.m. ET start at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, players from both teams ended up in a fight on the turf, and early reports said police had to get involved.

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“A skirmish on the field between Virginia and Virginia Tech as the UVA defense was doing its walking down the field pre-game. Police officers were involved. They are still going at it,” journalist Jacquie Franciulli wrote on X.

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Word first spread on fan and beat forums as the clip showed a large group of players from both teams in the middle of it during warmups. Franciulli followed up with a clip and described what it showed.

“Looks like punches were thrown here between Virginia and Virginia Tech,” Franciulli wrote in another X post.

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This is not the first time these teams have collided before a game. In November 2024, Virginia and Virginia Tech players got into a shoving match. The ACC fined both programs the maximum its bylaws allow and issued public reprimands for violating its sportsmanship policy. Saturday’s incident came two years later at the same stadium.

In 2024, Virginia players walked the field with arms locked and met Tech players warming up near the north end zone. It was quickly broken up, about 2 hours before kickoff.

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Both teams arrived at 6-5 and bowl-eligible, which was described as the first time since 2019 that both had already secured, before this game. Virginia stood 4-4 in the ACC and came in on a two-game winning streak, with a 36-7 win over California and a 41-24 win over North Carolina.

The Cavaliers were still 0-3 on the road, though. Virginia Tech was 3-5 in the ACC and had dropped three straight to SMU, Stanford and No. 7 Miami.

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The 107th Smithfield Commonwealth Clash carried real history for Virginia. The Cavaliers beat the Hokies 27-7 in Charlottesville in 2025 to win back the Commonwealth Cup for the first time since 2019. They were chasing back-to-back wins in the series for the first time since 1997 and 1998.

Blacksburg has been the problem, since Virginia had not won at Lane Stadium since 1998 and had lost 12 straight visits. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 62-39-5 over 106 previous meetings.

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The numbers favored the home team on offense as Virginia Tech averaged 31.8 points per game, ranked 32nd nationally, while Virginia averaged 28.2, ranked 68th. The Cavaliers had the better defense, giving up 21.7 points per game (42nd) to the Hokies’ 25.7 (80th).

Ethan Grunkemeyer led Tech with 2,869 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, and Beau Pribula had 2,024 yards and 19 touchdowns for Virginia.

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On the ground, Jeffrey Overton Jr. had 907 yards and seven touchdowns for Tech, while Jekail Middlebrook ran for 561 yards and four scores for Virginia. Que’Sean Brown led the Hokies with 887 receiving yards.

The quarterbacks carried a storyline of their own. Pribula started his career at Penn State under James Franklin, who now coaches Virginia Tech, and he reportedly wanted to follow Franklin to Blacksburg last winter. The Hokies went after another former Penn State quarterback instead, and Grunkemeyer became their starter.

Two years after the ACC punished both schools for a pregame scuffle at the same stadium, the rivalry opened with another one, and the first reports pointed to punches and police on the field.