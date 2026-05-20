Purdue Announces Historic Academic Milestone Under Head Coach Barry Odom

For Barry Odom, rebuilding Purdue football has always been about more than wins and losses. It has also been about respect: respect for the classroom, for the university, and for the players’ futures. In that sense, the Boilermakers just hit a quiet but powerful milestone, setting a new record for team GPA under his leadership, one that ties classroom success directly to his second season in West Lafayette.

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On its official X page, Purdue Football announced that the program has set a new all‑time record of 3.32 for the 2025–26 academic year for the cumulative team GPA. That comes on top of an APR of 968 in 2025, which still ranks among the upper half of the Big Ten and shows that Odom’s staff is keeping players on track even while the team battles through a tough on‑field rebuild.

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The Boilermakers have long been a classroom‑first program. Over the past 21 semesters, the football team has never fallen below a 3.0 cumulative GPA, and about 90% of athletes who complete their eligibility go on to graduate. It’s a sign that Purdue treats football as a bridge to life after college, not just four years of practice and games. In 2025, more than 248 athletes earned Academic All‑Big Ten honors, showing that the culture Odom inherited is one where classroom success is expected, not just praised in passing.

Barry Odom and his players are just coming off a season where they looked just as chaotic as they were before he joined. Last season, the Boilermakers struggled with a 2-10 regular season record. After winning their first two games, they went on a 10-game losing streak. It was so awful that they lost all their games on the road, 0-5, and won just two games at home.

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Barry Odom had been hired after the 2024 season to help rebuild the program, as he had done with UNLV. He led the program to its best season in history just after hitting its best season since 1979 in his first year. On the field, the improvement has been small: a move from 1–11 in 2024 to 2–10 in 2025.

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But in the locker room, the classroom, and the recruiting trail, Odom’s early signature has been a program that values discipline and grades as much as energy and effort. That consistency is what makes this new academic milestone feel like a real step forward, not just a nice headline.. What has been consistent is their impressive academic performance.

The Boilermakers have been keen on turning the tide around. Odom added 29 players from the transfer portal, with the aim of addressing every deficient position in the program. The program’s 2026 transfer portal class was ranked 39th in the nation and 10th in the Big Ten Conference.

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The program had over 50 new players come in through the transfer portal in 2025. And while adding numerous players does not necessarily mean progress, the Boilermakers are hoping they get it right this time.

Odom believes in Purdue despite criticism from a Big Ten rival

This week, Athlon Sports released an annual story of Big Ten coaches anonymously discussing their opponents. And despite claiming to admire the coaching staff, an anonymous coach was not too impressed by the transfer activity of the program.

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“I really do think that they have a good coaching staff, but I’d be lying if I said that I was impressed with what they brought in through the portal,” the anonymous coach said.

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Regardless, Odom has been positive about the 2026 season, showing “a strong belief in what we have done, what our team has done, how close they are together.” He told Query & Company that he expects the program to return to winning ways in 2026, just as he did at UNLV in his second year.

For now, the clearest win on his resume at Purdue is not a record, but the classroom: a historic team GPA that underlines Odom’s message that the Boilermakers are building something that lasts longer than one season.