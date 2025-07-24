brand-logo
Purdue Football Injury Report: Barry Odom Reveals Unexpected Good News at Big Ten Media Days

ByKamran Ahmad

Jul 24, 2025 | 3:45 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

“I feel the responsibility now for Purdue University as a football program to get back into the area that we’re competing and winning championships.” It was a mighty task for Barry Odom even to think that Purdue could compete for championships. But that’s what he was being brought for, after having turned UNLV around and elevated Arkansas’s defense as their defensive coordinator. Sure, the talent and experience are there with the head coach, but the job is filled with massive roadblocks.

One such roadblock to tackle is injuries, and Odom has faced significant issues with them ever since he took over. But now, according to, the injury concerns might be fading away. “Everybody’s healthy. Basically, everybody’s healthy. Freshman John won’t be participating at the start of preseason camp, but everybody else will. That includes Malachi Thomas, the running back transfer who missed all spring, and it includes George Burhenn.

With injuries fading, is Purdue ready to rise under Barry Odom's ambitious vision for championships?

