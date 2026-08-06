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Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Becomes Target of New Big Ten Rival AD’s Remarks

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Koushik Biswas

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Aug 6, 2026 | 3:06 PM EDT

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Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Becomes Target of New Big Ten Rival AD’s Remarks

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Koushik Biswas

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Aug 6, 2026 | 3:06 PM EDT

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Indiana Hoosiers are the reigning College Football Playoff champion. That alone would have sounded impossible three years ago, back when the program was one of the worst in the Big Ten. Under Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers have gone 17-1 in conference play since 2023. That turnaround changed the balance of power in the state, and now it’s given a rival administrator something to push back on before he’s even hired a coaching staff. That pushback came Thursday, and it came from right next door.

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Purdue introduced Tommy McClelland as its new athletic director this week. He could have used his first press conference to talk about rebuilding a program that’s won just three games in two seasons. Instead, he drew a line against the rival 60 miles down the road.

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“We are here to win championships. If you don’t want to win championships, go to Indiana,” McClelland said.

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It’s a good line for a press conference. Bold, quotable, made for a headline. But the timing is what makes it worth a second look.

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Indiana isn’t a program you can call allergic to winning right now. The Hoosiers just won the national title. Purdue, meanwhile, hasn’t won a Big Ten game since beating Indiana back in November 2023, and Cignetti’s team have outscored Purdue 122-3 in their matchups since his arrival.

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So why bring up Indiana at all? A new AD walking into a struggling program has every reason to talk about raising standards and changing the culture. What’s harder to explain is picking the team that just won it all as your example of a place that doesn’t care about winning. That’s like a jab at the best team in the state, right when they’re playing their best football.

So the question here is: Did McClelland misjudge where Indiana stands right now, or did he say it on purpose, knowing it would get Purdue fans talking?

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Before that, we need to take a step back from what McClelland said and think about what this court does for both teams. Sometimes coaches love finding outside noise and bringing those into the locker room to charge up their players. With this comment, McClelland just handed Cignetti a reason to make the Hoosiers more motivated.

Indiana and Purdue will meet at the end of this season. If Indiana wins that game, which is the expectation given how both programs are trending, this quote will be coming back up in the postgame press conference. Cignetti has built this program on turning exactly this kind of words into fuel, and there’s no reason to think this time will be different.

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Even if we think that McClelland’s comments and his points were about standards and not about Indiana specifically, his “go to Indiana” comment will get remembered on its own, even without any explanation, if Purdue cannot close the gap between the teams.

The Gap Between Purdue and Indiana is Closer Now

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Currently, there is a real and growing gap between two programs that used to be much closer. Purdue does have the longer history here, with more Big Ten titles overall, eight to Indiana’s three. But that history isn’t what’s happening on the field right now, and leaning on old trophies in your opening remarks is a strange way to make that point.

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None of this changes the work in front of either program. Purdue still has to climb out of the bottom of the conference, and that starts with actual roster and coaching decisions, not a quote. But McClelland has made Indiana’s success the standard his own tenure gets measured against, whether he meant to or not.

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On the other hand, every Indiana win this season will carry a little extra weight, with a rematch already waiting at the end of the year that has its headline written for it.

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Koushik Biswas

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Koushik Biswas is a Multi-Sport Editor and Writer at EssentiallySports with six years of experience in sports journalism. He previously worked in the company's MSN division, writing and editing stories across a range of sports, which gave him a versatile perspective for handling fast-moving news cycles alongside in-depth analysis. At ES, he brings that same range to the multi-sport desk. A former university and club-level cricketer, Koushik combines firsthand playing experience with a sharp eye for the finer details of the game, letting him read performances and narratives beyond the scorecard. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science Engineering from Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, and his pull toward sports, storytelling and analysis led him into sports media, where he now delivers insightful, well-researched coverage for ES readers.

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