“Pushed Me to Take a Bet on Myself”: Fernando Mendoza Credits Ailing Mother for Indiana Decision Over ‘Huge’ NIL Offers

Long before Fernando Mendoza became a Heisman Trophy winner and helped deliver one of the greatest seasons in Indiana history, he wasn’t too sure about the program. Stepping outside his comfort zone transformed his career, and he credits his mother for pushing him to find his true calling over NIL offers.

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“I honestly really did want to stay at Cal, but my mom was like, ‘Hey, you’re done with your degree at this point. Get out of your comfort zone right here. You’ve got to take a swing for the fences,” Mendoza said in his appearance on The Rush With Maxx Crosby show on July 8. “Honestly, it was actually a huge payout [compared to] other schools, but looking back on it, it was the right decision. I really give a lot of props to my family, especially my mom, for pushing me… to take a bet on myself.

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Mendoza spent three seasons with the California Golden Bears before entering the transfer portal in December 2024. Given his production at Cal (4,712 passing yards and 30 touchdowns), he was a highly sought recruit and had offers lined up from programs like Georgia, Miami, and UCLA. They were aggressively pursuing him and offering million-dollar NIL deals.

The person who helped the Indiana program seal the deal was his mother, Elsa Mendoza. Elsa has battled multiple sclerosis (MS) for nearly two decades now, and watching her fight this disease has given Mendoza the biggest lesson on resilience.

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She gave him the push to prioritize a program that offered authentic development over pure financial gain. Mendoza credits his mother for all his achievements. He even chose to celebrate his draft pick back home rather than in Pittsburgh so that his mother could be part of his biggest moment.

For Indiana’s athletics director, Scott Dolson, Mendoza was the missing piece for Curt Cignetti’s roster. They had a clear road map of winning the national championships, but lacked the funds to secure the signal caller. Indiana’s billionaire alum, Mark Cuban, came to the program’s aid to lock down Mendoza at a $2.6 million NIL package.

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Indiana offered the QB a guarantee that it would turn him into the best version of himself. Their enthusiasm for winning the national championship and Cignetti’s determination to change the Hoosiers’ trajectory really convinced him.

“We’re going to develop you, and you’re going to become the best version of yourself, which is going to help you best serve your teammates,” Mendoza said about his conversation with the staff of Indiana. “We’re going to promise we’re going to push you, and we’re going to make sure that we refine you into the best quarterback you can become this year.”

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Indiana kept both its promises, and so did Cignetti. In his second year as head coach, they won the national championship. As for Mendoza, the move proved to be the best decision of his life; he led the Hoosiers to a 16-0 season in 2025. Mendoza threw for 2,980 yards and a nation-leading 33 touchdowns. He won the Heisman Trophy and became the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.