“Put me in”: Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Landry Pokes LSU HC After Humiliating Loss Against Alabama

Lane Kiffin had Hollywood and LSU royalty backing him against Alabama, but even Kevin Costner, Shaquille O’Neal, Angel Reese, Paul Skenes, and Olivia Dunne couldn’t save the Tigers from a disastrous night. The celebrity-filled walkout made plenty of noise, but Alabama did all the talking on the field, handing LSU a humiliating 31-13 home defeat. With the playoff picture turning ugly, Kiffin’s daughter has now found an opportunity to take a playful shot at him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, took to Instagram to show off her beautiful beige dress, paired with a lavender, cropped, cape-style overlay on game day. Although the team suffered a loss, what caught everyone’s attention was her cheeky caption, “put me in, Coach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, this was hardly the first time Landry took a playful dig at her father. Following the loss to Ole Miss, she once again grabbed attention by sharing a series of pictures from the game on Instagram, accompanied by a caption: “Well, at least the outfit was good.”

Turning to the Alabama game, the Tigers initially showcased flashes of promise after Dilin Jones’ touchdown run late in the third quarter. However, that was not enough as Keelon Russell responded with a 75-yard scoring drive despite nursing a left ankle injury. His subsequent 25-yard touchdown connection with Cederian Morgan further widened the gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell’s third touchdown pass, a four-yard strike to Kaleb Edwards, came just nine minutes after Devan Thompkins sacked LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt on fourth down. The game was effectively over, leaving Kiffin facing justified criticism from the frustrated crowd.

What’s interesting is that LSU actually outgained their opponents with 457 total yards compared with Alabama’s 285, and controlled possession for 32 minutes. However, the Tigers failed to turn those advantages into points. The Alabama clash also exposed Kiffin’s struggles to close out high-stakes games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two turnovers across four red-zone trips, just one touchdown, and an abysmal 0-for-4 record on fourth down highlighted LSU’s inability to finish drives. The loss left Kiffin winless against Alabama in six tries.

“Really disappointing end to the game,” said Kiffin after the game. “We take the lead, even with all the stuff we did wrong, especially offensively earlier in the game. We take the lead with three minutes left in the third quarter, and then after that, they go down and score, and we play a really bad 18 minutes of football. Disappointed in that. Really disappointed for our fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was certainly a disappointing game. Deep into the third quarter, the Tigers were leading 13-10 against the Crimson Tide, but within minutes, everything changed for LSU. With this loss, their chances of making the playoffs have taken a hit, although their hopes are not completely over yet.

LSU’s CFP hopes are still alive, but the Tigers have little room for further mistakes. Their remaining schedule includes No. 7 Texas, a road clash against No. 13 Tennessee, and Arkansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning all three games is a must, as it would leave LSU with a 9-3 record and potentially keep the Tigers in contention for a playoff spot, especially given the selection committee’s favorable view of SEC teams in its initial CFP rankings.

“We’ve got a top-10 team coming in here in Texas,” Kiffin added. “Probably the one good thing about playing these types of teams in a row like this: Hey, you’ve got a chance to play another national game and get back on track.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With a 6-3 (3-3 SEC) record, LSU finds itself in a precarious position, and escaping this predicament will require some dominant wins down the stretch. With Texas on the schedule and a road clash against Tennessee looming, the chances of turning things around appear slim.

Interestingly, according to The Athletic, LSU has just a 30% chance of making the playoffs, one of the lowest among SEC teams. Whether Kiffin will learn from his mistakes and turn things around or stumble once again remains to be seen.