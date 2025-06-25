QB Cade Klubnik Gathers Strength to Reflect on His Lowest Clemson Phase

Clemson’s 2023 campaign was far from what fans had hoped for. The Tigers stumbled out of the gate to a 4-4 record, their offense often sputtering in high-pressure moments, and quarterback Cade Klubnik was at the center of it all. Klubnik’s struggles became the headlines as doubts grew louder around whether the young QB was ready to carry the program forward. The Tigers would very much love to forget the 2023 season, but not Klubnik. He has been carrying the burden of that season ever since.

But in 2024, the Tigers pounced back, and, just like in 2023, at the center of Clemson’s breakout was Klubnik. With a better grasp of the offense, he evolved into a composed and confident leader. His numbers jumped, as he notched 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 14 games. Suddenly, the target of criticism last year became the subject of praise. Klubnik’s name was being tossed into Heisman conversations. To top it off, he landed on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26, joining an elite club of current and legendary players.

Yet behind the polished EA Sports cover was a player still carrying scars from the 2023 season. Klubnik, while speaking with The Post and Courier, admitted that even after being celebrated as one of the best QBs in CFB, he’s still hesitant about the fame. “I’ve got the same mentality I did last year, when everybody kind of told me I stunk,” he said. At one point in 2023, the noise became so loud that he didn’t want to leave the house or attend classes. “That was the worst part,” Klubnik revealed. “Having to go everywhere with humiliation written on my face.”

He reflected on the criticism he faced. He said, “It’s not that I took it all personally or anything like that. It was just hard to hear those things about yourself whenever you’re not successful at something that you love doing.” But that experience fueled his breakout. And all of us witnessed the definition of redemption in 2024. That redemption didn’t happen automatically. It was months of grind and sweat from Klubnik’s side. He said, “I’ll definitely never forget that season and just the flip that it kind of switched in me and my work ethic and sacrificing things and leading this team.” And all of us witnessed the fruits of that work ethic in the 2024 season.

As fall 2025 approaches, Klubnik’s story is still fresh in the nation’s mind as the boy who went through the ringer and lived to tell the tale. From hiding behind closed doors to being enshrined on a game cover, he’s lived both sides of college football stardom. And now, with confidence earned, he’s ready to take Clemson to the natty.

EA Sports Cover Is Not Enough, Klubnik Is Coming Back for Everything

Cade Klubnik’s stock just got a serious boost, this time from someone with a Heisman vote. Former Georgia star and longtime ESPN voice David Pollack didn’t hold back when asked about Clemson’s quarterback and his shot at making it to New York. “I don’t see how he’s not there,” Pollack said, giving Klubnik what might be the biggest nod of his career so far.

What’s powering the buzz is more than just hype. Klubnik has turned the page in 2024. His 43 total TDs fell only Cam Ward (44) and John Mateer (44). His command in big moments, like the Texas game where he threw for 336 yards and 3 scores, is earning real national attention. “I think Cade Klubnik will be in the Heisman conversation next year. That’s how good I think he is.” Pollack added.

Pollack’s words carry weight not just because of who he is, but because they reflect what people across the sport are starting to see. Even after a not-so-good 2023 season, Klubnik is piecing together a Heisman resume. If he keeps this up, Pollack might not be the only one casting a vote in his favor come December.