QB Dante Moore Breaks Silence on Oregon’s Injury Crisis as Dan Lanning’s Backup Plan Confirmed

At Oregon’s 2025 Media Day, the spotlight was firmly on quarterback Dante Moore, not just for his outlook on the upcoming season, but for his candid perspective on the Ducks’ wide receiver room. But the most pressing development was the loss of star WR, who suffered a torn patellar tendon last month. His injury casts serious doubt over his availability for the season.

WR Evan Stewart came into this season as the Ducks’ most experienced and arguably most important returning receiver after big names like Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden moved on to the NFL. Last year, he had a solid debut with Oregon, catching 48 passes for 613 yards and 5 touchdowns. So now the Ducks’ offense faces a tougher path without Stewart’s presence. Head coach Dan Lanning acknowledged that it’s “too premature” to know exactly when he’ll be back. However, Moore made sure to address the current WR room, ‘not lost,’ in 2025 Oregon Media Day.

“Hurts my soul just understanding how [Evan Stewart] went down and him [Evan Stewart] not being here,” Moore said. “We have a great receiver room still. We have a lot of great playmakers. A lot of guys with, you know, not much experience. I feel like that’s how the whole team is, though. Everybody’s hungry. Everybody’s ready to compete, and everybody’s ready to make sure they get better every day.” It’s clear Stewart’s absence is felt deeply. But not just as a loss of a top receiver, but as losing a major piece of the Ducks’ offensive puzzle and locker room presence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The rest of the receiver group includes guys like Dakorien Moore, Justius Lowe, Jeremiah McClellan, Gary Bryant Jr., and Florida State transfer Malik Benson, but losing Stewart’s leadership and big-play ability is a hit the team feels deeply. McClellan, in particular, has been eyed as a starter at the Z receiver spot, while Lowe is right there as a strong backup and challenger. Meanwhile, Dakorien Moore is likely taking the slot spot, bringing energy and playmaking skills that the Ducks hope to leverage. There are a handful of promising freshmen like Jurrion Dickey and Brady Bidwell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The group still has talent, just more youth and less experience than what Stewart brought. Moore expressed confidence in the rest of the receiver room despite the setback, emphasizing that Oregon has talent ready to step up and embrace the “next man up” mindset. For Moore, this injury is also a personal challenge. He’s not only missing a favorite target but has to lead a team that suddenly faces tougher hurdles. Still, he remains optimistic and focused on rallying his teammates to move forward together.

How Dakorien Moore stepped into the spotlight

Dan Lanning centers his backup plan heavily on true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore after Evan Stewart’s tough patellar tendon injury. He has quickly become the talk of Oregon’s 2025 offense. Moore, a 5-star recruit and the nation’s top wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class. He is now stepping into a pivotal role that was originally expected to belong to Stewart. This shift means the Ducks are placing major trust in Moore to fill the void left by their veteran leader.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dante Moore, the Ducks’ quarterback, has openly praised Dakorien for becoming more vocal and confident. He noted how their chemistry has rapidly developed through offseason reps and shared playbook work. Dante said, “I remember when he first got here, I was doing most of the talking…he’s young, and he’s learning things now.” Coach Dan Lanning is impressed with what Moore brings to the table. He describes Dakorien as a hard worker with high expectations for himself.

Lanning sees Moore making a big impact despite his youth. Moore’s skill set complements what Oregon needs in this challenging moment. Known for his explosive playmaking ability, speed, and strong ball skills. Dakorien offers a reliable option for quarterback Dante Moore as the Ducks adjust their offense. While they’re missing Stewart’s leadership and experience, having a talent like Dakorien gives Oregon hope that the offense can still be dynamic and dangerous.