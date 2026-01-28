QB Darian Mensah’s Agent Issues Public Statement as Move to Miami Almost Confirmed

Darian Mensah’s transfer saga finally ended with a formal settlement on Tuesday. The QB and Duke agreed to resolve their legal standoff outside of court. It closed the door on one of the most closely watched NIL disputes while clearing the QB to move forward with his transfer. That agreement was formally announced by Mensah’s agency.

“Through close collaboration and principled negotiation, we have successfully navigated an unprecedented path, one that has now reached a fair and mutually agreeable resolution,” Young Money APAA Sports wrote in a public statement on January 27. “We are pleased to announce that Darian Mensah, supported by our team of legal counsel and Young Money APAA Sports, has reached a settlement agreement with Duke University.”

The agency also praised Darian Mensah’s “extraordinary professionalism, maturity, and unwavering commitment.” The statement also highlighted the QB’s gratitude toward Duke, head coach Manny Diaz, and the program, calling the 2025 ACC title run “a remarkable chapter” he will always be proud of.

That clarity was badly needed after the situation spiraled into the courtroom. Duke officials filed suit in Durham County Superior Court on January 20, seeking to block Darian Mensah’s transfer and enforce a multiyear NIL contract he signed in July 2025. The deal, believed to be worth up to $4 million for the upcoming season, ran through December 2026 and granted the Blue Devils exclusive rights to the QB’s NIL tied to football participation.



Duke ultimately entered his name into the transfer portal on January 21. But then, Darian Mensah was barred from enrolling elsewhere pending a judge’s ruling on a preliminary injunction request scheduled for January 29. But CBS Sports reported there was pressure on the player’s side to resolve the matter quickly due to enrollment rules for the upcoming season. That urgency explains why both sides opted for a settlement rather than a prolonged legal fight.

Timing played a major role in how all these unfolded. On December 19, Darian Mensah publicly announced he would return to Duke in 2026 after considering the NFL draft. Less than a month later, on January 16, the final day of the transfer portal window, he informed Manny Diaz that he intended to transfer. That reversal stunned the program and triggered Duke’s legal response. Still, once the Blue Devils began securing alternatives in the portal, the leverage shifted.

Duke’s official statement Tuesday reflected that reality. The university reiterated its commitment to enforcing contracts while acknowledging the difficulty of suing a student-athlete.

“Enforcing those agreements is a necessary element of ensuring predictability and structure for athletic programs,” the statement read. “It is nonetheless a difficult choice to pursue legal action against a student and teammate; for this reason we sought to resolve the matter fairly and quickly.”

A source told ESPN the lawsuit was “always about upholding a contract,” not dragging a player through extended litigation. Duke did not disclose settlement terms but said the agreement addressed its primary concerns. With the dispute resolved, attention turned immediately to Miami.

Is Darian Mensah the next QB for Miami?

Miami is now hosting its likely QB for the 2026 season following the settlement. InsideTheU reported that Darian Mensah arrived on campus Tuesday as the Hurricanes move toward finalizing his enrollment. The fit is obvious with him finishing the 2025 season as the nation’s second-leading passer, throwing for 3,945 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading Duke to an ACC Championship win over Virginia, its first outright conference title since 1962.

Ranked No. 5 overall in ESPN’s transfer rankings and No. 18 overall in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, Darian Mensah brings immediate credibility. The 6’3, 205-pound passer began his career at Tulane in 2023 and has two years of eligibility remaining. Miami had long been viewed as the expected destination, and now there are no legal barriers left.

Darian Mensah would become the third consecutive high-profile QB transfer to Miami, following Cam Ward and Carson Beck. Ward played his way into becoming the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, while Beck led the Hurricanes to their first national championship game since 2002, falling 27-21 to Indiana on January 19. If he becomes a Hurricane, he’ll face his old school again this season on November 14.