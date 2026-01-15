QB Domino Falls at Oregon After Dan Lanning Gets Dante Moore Answer

The last few weeks have been chaotic for Oregon’s QB room. Coming off a CFP semifinal loss to Indiana, QB Dante Moore faced questions about the NFL Draft, his future, and the direction of Dan Lanning’s program. On Wednesday, clarity finally arrived. His decision to return for the 2026 season gave the Ducks certainty at the most important position. And almost immediately, the next domino fell.

“BREAKING: Oregon QB Bryson Beaver plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as a short-term signee, @Clowfb reports,” On3 posted on X on January 14. “Beaver was one of the fastest-rising recruits in the 2026 @Rivals player rankings📈”

As Chris Low explained, a short-term signee is what On3 uses to describe a prospect who signs and enrolls with the school and re-enter the transfer portal. Bryson Beaver committed to Oregon on June 25, signed on December 3, enrolled early on January 4, and is now heading out before the next signing period in February. He is the Ducks’ lone QB commit in the 2026 class.

Bryson Beaver’s move is best understood through the lens of opportunity, not failure. He arrived at Oregon as one of the fastest-rising QBs in the 2026 cycle. After decommitting from Boise State last summer, he surged through camp performances and Elite 11 exposure, climbing to 4-star status. He finished as the No. 12 QB and a top-175 overall prospect in the 247 Sports Composite. Late offers from LSU, Auburn, and Ole Miss followed but Dan Lanning won that recruitment in December.

Since Bryson Beaver signed, Oregon has experienced turnover and reinforcement in rapid succession. OC Will Stein departed to become Kentucky’s head coach. Reserves Austin Novosad and Luka Moga entered the portal. The Ducks then landed Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola, a high-profile addition expected to factor heavily into the program’s long-term plans. And then came Dante Moore’s announcement. For a young QB who enrolled early to compete, the picture changed too much too fast.

For Oregon, the short-term picture is clear. Dante Moore is QB1. Raiola appears positioned as QB2 in 2026, with an eye toward redshirting and taking over in 2027. Akili Smith Jr. and Brock Thomas remain in the room, providing depth and continuity. Bryson Beaver’s departure narrows the numbers but not the confidence.

This is the second straight year the Ducks have lost a QB shortly after signing him, following Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele’s move to Cal. It is not ideal, but it is increasingly normal. And that brings us back to the decision that set everything in motion.

Dante Moore chooses Eugene over the NFL

One of the biggest dominos in the 2026 NFL Draft QB class fell when Dante Moore told ESPN’s SportsCenter he is returning to Oregon.

“Of course, I’ll be coming back to Oregon for one more year,” he said, framing the choice around unfinished business.

After a 2025 season that ended one win short of the national championship game, the motivation was clear. From a draft perspective, the decision is risky and fascinating.

Dante Moore was widely viewed as the second-best QB prospect in the class, behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as his No. 2 QB after the playoff semifinals. CBS Sports slotted him No. 2 overall among draft prospects. Statistically, the case was strong with 3,565 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 71.8 percent completion rate. Those numbers would have translated into a likely top-five selection and more than $50 million guaranteed on a rookie contract.

Instead, Dante Moore chose development over immediacy. At just 20 years old, he has only one full season as a college starter. He is betting that another year will sharpen his processing, reduce mistakes under pressure, and elevate him from elite prospect to a potential No. 1 overall pick. The risk is obvious but so is the upside.

The larger takeaway is blunt. Dan Lanning got his answer from Dante Moore. Stability at QB always comes at a cost. This time, that cost was Bryson Beaver.