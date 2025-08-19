QB Gronowski Named as Starter for B1G College Football Program

The quarterback room has garnered plenty of attention this offseason, and for fans across the Big Ten, curiosity has peaked to see who will line up under center. With spring practices in the rearview mirror and the motor of fall camp starting to rev, everyone’s been speculating about who will bring energy to a team looking for consistency. The pressure is real, and one player in particular is starting to turn heads.

Mark Gronowski, the South Dakota State transfer, has already garnered attention for playing under center at the FCS level. This is not your average transfer as he is a two-time FCS national champion, Walter Payton Award winner, and has put up an insane 10,330 yards passing with 93 touchdowns. Also on that resumé are 1,767 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns. Yikes! The kid can throw, the kid can run, he can do whatever else it takes to stress defenses.

Now comes the news Hawkeye fans have been waiting for. Iowa has officially named Gronowski as its starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Returning from shoulder surgery this spring, he’s been working closely with the coaching staff to get game-ready. Gronowski brings a dual-threat skill set to the Hawkeyes, a leader with both experience and poise, and one ready to step into the Big Ten spotlight from the get-go.

Gronowski has also worked closely with the offensive coordinator, Tim Lester, and the OC believes that this season could be Gronowski’s transition to the NFL. “You don’t necessarily get to pick the exact guy you want in the transfer portal,” Lester told On3 this summer. “You take the guys who are on there. When you’re recruiting the country, there are 10,000 to choose from. In the portal, there are like seven guys who have experience and play at this level. We got one of the seven,” he concluded.

Wide receivers and offensive linemen alike have also spoken about Gronowski’s leadership in practice, noting how he elevates everyone around him. For a team that ended with an 8-5 record last season, having a quarterback who can read defenses and make quick decisions is a massive boost, and maybe he can lead the team to a double-digit win season this time. But why are we saying this? Well, if you look at Iowa’s 2025 season schedule, you’d know the reality.

Gronowski, Kinnick Stadium, and the road ahead

With Gronowski taking the reins, all eyes will be on how Iowa navigates its 2025 schedule. The Hawkeyes have a mix of tough road games and manageable home contests, but the real focus is on how their new QB will handle the pressure against Big Ten competition. And according to a few people, Gronowski and Kirk Ferentz’s squad has a little advantage this season, which will help them to do well.

Popular analyst Greg McElroy weighed in on the schedule and Iowa’s potential advantage. “Now they don’t have Michigan on the schedule. They don’t have Ohio State on the schedule, but you get Oregon, Penn State, and Indiana. The good news is all three of those games are at Kinnick Stadium, which is in Iowa City.” That’s the kind of insight that has Hawkeye fans buzzing: challenging matchups, yes, but all at a home field known for rocking the loudest.

If Gronowski can capitalize on this setup, Iowa could turn close calls into big wins. The combination of a dual-threat quarterback, a seasoned offensive line, and the crowd-fueled energy at Kinnick gives Ferentz’s team a real shot at not just being competitive but making some noise in the Big Ten. This season might just be the perfect storm for a breakout campaign under a fresh, confident leader.