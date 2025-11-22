QB J.J. McCarthy Made 5 Figures After Beating OSU & Contributed All to Michigan

J.J. McCarthy is a Michigan legend through and through. One of their greatest QBs to ever take the field and someone who went 3-0 against Ohio State. We surely know all about his story, donning that #9 and terrorizing defenses. But as a Wolverine, he went beyond his call of duty, as his father, Jim McCarthy, details.

The former Michigan QB’s father, in a 22nd November interview with ‘Bluebyninety’, recalled how McCarthy used to donate a significant portion of his earnings to his players. “Whenever there was a jersey sold, he was very fortunate to receive 20 dollars. But what he did? He flipped that and turned it all to his offensive linemen. It’s not because he had a ton, it’s because he wanted to make sure those guys. He didn’t care if you were the 4th string long snapper,” said McCarthy’s father.

Right from leading Michigan to the 2023 national championship and to three consecutive Big 10 title wins, J.J. McCarthy’s name is etched in Michigan history. In the process, the QB accumulated 6,991 passing yards and rushed for another 632 yards, earning a cumulative QB rating of 160.5. One of his best performances is still the 2022 Ohio State game, where the QB rushed for 27 yards for a touchdown and passed for 263 yards. That earned him significant accolades along with $70,000. But what did the former Michigan #9 do after earning that sum?

He went on to treat his players and took 26 players to dinner at Ruth’s Chris. “There was one quarter in 2022, the year he beat Ohio State at Ohio State. He made over 70 thousand dollars in his jersey sales. That’s truly amazing to the fan base and everyone. Every single dime went back to his offensive linemen. Took the 26 guys out to dinner. Ruth Chris. Three-thousand-dollar checks, and paid for dinner,” said Jim McCarthy. But that’s not it. Whenever given the chance, McCarthy has always shown unwavering love to Michigan.

Michigan recruited McCarthy as a five-star QB in 2021, and it wasn’t going easy for Michigan at the time, coming off the 2020 season. Michigan had its worst start since 1967 and fell against Wisconsin in a blowout. Not to mention losses against lesser-ranked teams like Indiana and Michigan State were piling up the criticism. But McCarthy instead had a well-thought-out plan.

“I want all Michigan fans to do this. Take 3 deep breaths… And have faith. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. They will not reach that light if it is being clouded by darkness,” wrote McCarthy on X after the Wisconsin game. Just as McCarthy promised, Michigan was on its winning ways and finished with a Big 10 win in 2021, steamrolling Iowa 42-3.

J.J. McCarthy’s loyalty to Michigan has no limits

Now in the NFL, McCarthy has remained a proud Michigan alum, and it’s showing in his actions. This includes snubbing Ohio State outright and touting to “kill them” and doing it, too. Then running 32 rushes against Penn State in 2023, even if that meant burying his Heisman hopes for the team. One doesn’t have to look beyond McCarthy when finding a definition of loyalty. So much so that when McCarthy reached the NFL, getting selected as the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft, he didn’t forget that winged helmet.

“Now I know a lot of us got some big time life decisions to make but I just want to let you guys know that no matter what decision comes to this. Michigan will forever be in my heart and will always be in my heart and I will be proud to be known as a Michigan man, and I love you all. Go blue,” said McCarthy after declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. But that’s not the end, because when he reached the Vikings, he didn’t omit Michigan.

The former Michigan QB attended the Timberwolves game in the Western Conference Finals and proudly wore Michigan gear in the stands. His photo with Aaron Jones at the game was widely circulated, as Michigan fans praised him for his loyalty. McCarthy’s contributions to the program go way beyond the usual. Right from taking care of his teammates to giving hope to Michigan through his recruitment, the blue was all the QB had seen and thought in college.