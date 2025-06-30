QB Kevin Jennings’ Impact on SMU Support Cast Placed Under the Microscope by Rhett Lashlee’s Top Assistant

Quarterbacks usually take the spotlight, but sometimes their influence runs even deeper, especially in the eyes of those battling in the trenches. At SMU, Kevin Jennings is that quarterback. He’s the glue that holds the offense together, and no one understands that better than offensive line coach Garin Justice. With Jennings back under center and expectations rising, Justice peeled back the curtain on what makes his QB such a game-changer for the guys protecting him.

Jennings’ 2024 campaign proved he’s more than just another name on the roster. He threw for 3,245 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 65% of his passes and adding 354 yards on the ground. But the sack column? Just 14 in total. While the offensive line surely played its part, Justice believes there’s more to the story, starting with how Jennings masks mistakes and elevates everyone’s game.

“Kevin’s a guy that makes you look a lot better than what your sack numbers are,” Justice shared in an interview with On The Pony Express. “If you have way too many sacks, the O-line gets too much blame. If you don’t have that many sacks, the O-line gets too much credit. It’s a team number.” Justice even recalled a moment where Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku had a surefire sack, “and Kevin just made him miss and was able to go around him.” That escapability, mixed with calm under pressure, is what gives SMU’s offensive front such confidence.

“Kevin definitely helps with that team number,” Justice continued. “He’s a guy that I know our guys have a lot of comfort level in, our guys have a lot of belief in, and we’re really excited to see his season this year.” And Jennings should be getting his due credit. The SMU Mustangs’ last season was nothing short of extraordinary. Barging into a conference and going undefeated is no ordinary feat. Oregon got its high praise, but SMU’s name seems to be lost in the noise just because the ACC isn’t the B1G. This year, the Mustangs will be looking to end what they couldn’t against the Tigers last year. And Kevin Jennings will be at the center of it all.

Jennings has earned that trust, not just with stats, but with presence. His pocket presence, efficiency in reading defenses, and protecting the ball give his linemen time and trust. With a steady offseason and a full year in SMU’s system behind him, the ceiling only seems to be rising. For SMU, Jennings has been a blessing. He commands the offense, saves plays, and inspires the guys around him to fight that much harder. In Coach Justice’s eyes, Jennings might be the most valuable player who never touches a block but still changes everything.

Success attracts eyeballs

SMU’s explosive entrance into the ACC has turned heads far beyond Dallas. An undefeated conference slate, a trip to the ACC Championship Game, and their first College Football Playoff appearance? It’s a dream scenario for any Group of Five program stepping into the Power Five ranks. But all that noise has also stirred up debate among national analysts. Can SMU sustain this pace, or will the bright lights dim the Mustang magic?

The debate hit ESPN airwaves when analyst Tom Luginbill voiced his concern about what comes next for the Mustangs. “Because they’re not sneaking up on anybody this time around. Nobody knew about Kevin Jennings before, everybody knows about Kevin Jennings now,” he said on Cain & Company. “What Rhett Lashlee’s primary focus has to be is coaching this football team, not buying into the press clippings.” His point: the hype is real, but so is the danger of letting it get into players’ heads. Luginbill warned against early praise becoming a distraction, especially with SMU now on every opponent’s radar.

But not everyone in the ESPN camp is pressing the brakes. Taylor Tannebaum offered a more optimistic outlook. “They’re invested in their programs, and that has to do obviously with money, and they do it the right way, though,” she said. According to her, the Mustangs will be a moniker that we will hear for a long, long time.