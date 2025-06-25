QB LaNorris Sellers Breaks Silence on $8M NIL Offer He Passed Up for Gamecocks

Heading into the 2024 season, LaNorris Sellers had just 86 passing yards to his name from limited action (three games) in 2023. But even with those modest stats, Shane Beamer was confident that he would make his mark as the Gamecocks’ QB1. Sellers didn’t let Beamer down and made an immediate impression. He is now in conversations about the best QBs in college and those entering the 2025 season. He racked up 2,520 yards last year and is expected to take South Carolina through the playoffs this season. That potential had other programs devise plans to poach him out of the program, with an $8 million bait.

Sellers during his recruitment was ranked as the 16 best quarterback in the country by 247Sports Composite. He’s a South Carolina guy through and through, and picked his native school as his collegiate football home. His 2024 theatrics proved how valuable an asset he can be to the team. The Palmetto Bowl is a great example of his skill. Not many programs have it in them to defeat a juggernaut like Clemson. LaNorris Sellers did it, facing off against veteran Cade Klubnik. When the game had a little more than a minute left, Sellers dodged a sack and scored a touchdown.

A full season of the Sellers show pushed the Gamecocks from a 5-7 record to a 9-4 finish in 2024. Naturally, other programs did their bit by raising the offers for Sellers. The package on the table was as high as $8 million across 2 years. But Sellers is a loyal Gamecock. $8 million is a lucrative amount, and yet, he refused it. He told Zach Gelb in a June 24 video of Infinity Sports Network, “I didn’t really stress over too much. I think [it] would have been more stressful, honestly, if I would have like left. Because then you got to worry about starting over, meeting new people, building those new relationships.”

December 31, 2024: South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers 16 during the Cheez-Its Bowl in Orlando, FL. Illinois defeated South Carolina 21-17.

“So I don’t look that deep into it. It was just like, we still working out, we had spring ball and all that. So I was really focused on that,” he added. But the offer was definitely a morale booster for Sellers. “It’s cool, just being in a position to be able to do that and have those opportunities is crazy to think about,” he said, about receiving a package that attractive. Sellers currently earns $3.7 million in NIL deals at South Carolina, and is the 6 highest-paid college football player, according to On3.

Gelb decided to poke the crux of the matter then. “Can you tell us who that school was just wondering that gave you the $8 million offer?” Whoever made the bid, Sellers did them a huge favor. He sported a huge smile and said, “Nah.” The QB was one of the biggest players Shane Beamer had to do his best to retain at South Carolina. A 2-year, $8 million offer is not easy to pass up, but Sellers did it anyway. His father revealed that when the offers came up, he advised his son to choose wisely.

LaNorris Sellers’ father had strong opinions on the QB’s transfer offers

Norris Sellers, LaNorris’ father, explained how he guided his son to make his decision. For some college football players, programs are also a choice because of academics. Norris told The Athletic, “I told him he could say, ‘I’m gonna stay or I’m gonna go.’ By my two cents: It was to get into college on a scholarship, play ball, get our degree, and go on about our business.” Up until 2023, not many took note of Sellers as a talented QB. It was only after that one season that these offers started coming in.

“We didn’t come here to make money. We came here to get our education, play ball, and with schools calling, we’re not gonna jump ship because they’re offering more than what we’re getting. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” his father had a bold answer for those who tried to poach Sellers from South Carolina. Last year, the Gamecocks nearly made it into the playoffs. If Sellers shines once again, they might very well be able to fulfil that goal this year. Sellers will be part of that effort, even if he does not have $8 million in the bag. Moreover, he’s still earning nearly as much annually at South Carolina through NIL deals.

LaNorris Sellers’ decision to stay in South Carolina is an example of the other side of the NIL narrative in college football. On one hand, you have dissatisfied players leaving their schools for higher packages, and some, like Sellers, choose loyalty over massive pay. Will Sellers, without a sum that high in the bank, be able to put forward an even better performance than last year?