QB Nico Iamaleava’s UCLA Future Faces Awkward Question as Bruins Earn “Better” Verdict Amid Injury Exit

Nico Iamaleava’s season-ending injury had many writing off UCLA’s season, but Saturday’s performance against Wisconsin told a different story. The Bruins delivered one of their strongest outings yet, and suddenly, the conversation has shifted back to their injured QB, with some awkward questions demanding answers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While discussing UCLA’s recent resurgence, former Alabama defensive end David Pollack made a bold claim, suggesting that the new-look Bruins appear to be a better team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“UCLA continues to take care of business. I told you last week I was not worried about Dieffenbach at quarterback. Yeah, I think UCLA, when I look at this squad. I think they’re better. I-I think UCLA is better. Dieffenbach threw one pick,” said Pollack in a podcast for Bleacher Report.

“It was a Hail Mary before halftime. That doesn’t count. The passing game was better without the bonehead plays that turn into picks and mistakes. I think this team is better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments come on the heels of Ty Dieffenbach’s first start for the UCLA Bruins, where the young quarterback silenced doubts about his ability to keep the offense firing without Nico Iamaleava. Dieffenbach threw for 264 yards, exposing Wisconsin’s defensive gaps and keeping the Bruins’ offense on track.

With him at the helm, UCLA converted 13 of 20 third downs and engineered three marathon scoring drives of 90, 91 and 94 yards to seal a commanding 17-7 victory over the Badgers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dieffenbach stayed composed against Wisconsin’s changing coverages, finding soft spots in zone defense and threading passes through tight windows against man coverage. He mixed short completions with timely deep throws, keeping UCLA ahead of the chains and avoiding difficult third-down situations.

“It was a really reassuring day for us with him and him, I’m sure, with himself, and him with his teammates,” head coach Bob Chesney said in the postgame press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

His performance was smooth and sharp, as he looked nothing like a backup making his first FBS start after transferring from Cal Poly.

Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy eased him into the game with short completions to Semaj Morgan and Jalen Saint Paul. Dieffenbach then connected with Brian Rowe Jr. and Landon Ellis for bigger gains, threading passes over Wisconsin’s linebackers.

ADVERTISEMENT

On third-and-6 in the red zone, he read the Badgers’ man coverage and fired a pass to Saint Paul, who beat his defender with a quick inside route.

“We knew they were gonna play a lot of man on third down, which is really good for us. Our guys went out there and made a play,” Dieffenbach said. “Third down just goes to the game plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ty Dieffenbach’s emergence as a key piece of UCLA’s offense could spell trouble for Nico Iamaleava. The fourth-year quarterback entered the 2026 season looking to put a disastrous 2025 campaign behind him, when the Bruins crashed to a dismal 3-9 record.

However, his comeback season proved far from smooth. Iamaleava struggled to find consistency early on before finally showing signs of life in his final few games, only for an injury against Oregon to bring his progress to a frustrating halt.

He finished the 2026 season 72-of-116 for 982 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was supposed to be the year Nico Iamaleava made his jump to the NFL, but he may now have to return for a final college season before beginning his professional career.