QB1 Sam Leavitt Doubles Down on Cam Skattebo’s Unthinkable ASU Prediction Despite Major Roadblock

Sam Leavitt’s ride at Arizona State was the type of tale that makes college football so interesting—a little bit underdog, a little bit star, and a whole lot of toughness. Last season, no one gave Arizona State a chance. The analysts projected the Sun Devils to finish last in the Big 12, but Leavitt, a Michigan State transfer, had other ideas. The sophomore quarterback stepped up and led the squad on a tear, going 10-2, capturing the Big 12 Championship against Iowa State, and receiving a bid into the College Football Playoff. With 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and a mere six interceptions, and having tacked on five rushing touchdowns, Leavitt passed for good measure.

With Cam Skattebo off to the NFL after giving everything to ASU’s offense last year, all attention is now on Leavitt. He tirelessly worked in the offseason with top quarterback coaches and developed some chemistry with his go-to receiver, Jordyn Tyson, the speedy freshman sensation who had a monstrous first year. Early morning sessions and grueling practice routines are now the standard, as Leavitt and Tyson drive one another to elevate the bar even higher. The offense is changing, and Leavitt is the leader of the revolution, believing that with the new system and veteran players back in place, the Sun Devils will continue rolling.

What has the ASU faithful abuzz is just how much Leavitt has matured. He’s not only a playmaker—he’s a leader. He openly shares how much he believes in Kenny Dillingham’s vision and the cultural transformation that has occurred. “I have the national championship and the 2025 Heisman as my goals, but I don’t like to look at things from a big perspective all the time. Just day-to-day improving,” Leavitt told On3’s Pete Nakos. The young quarterback sets his sights on the greatest prizes in college football, knowing that greatness is accomplished one practice, one repetition, and one day at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Leavitt’s mindset here is turning a lot of heads. He’s not merely discussing hardware—Heisman, national title—he’s experiencing it. He gives credit to the culture that head coach Kenny Dillingham established, stating it’s about believing in one another, trusting one another, and being honest with one another. And that’s when Cam Skattebo’s prophecy comes storming back into the equation.

Skattebo, the blue-collar workhorse running back who fueled last year’s attack, believes he sees a national championship for ASU in a decade under Dillingham’s direction. Leavitt is a living, breathing testament to that vision. He’s not simply parroting Skattebo’s prophecy; he’s addressing it, making it his mission. But he’s also bringing things back down to earth: championships are not won in June, and Heismans don’t come for speechifying. It’s about piling up good days, believing in the process, and allowing the results to speak for themselves.

Can ASU handle the pressure cooker?

With Sam Leavitt and Cam Skattebo dreaming big and Kenny Dillingham steering the ship, you’d think the Sun Devils were ready to take over the college football world. But here’s the cold, hard truth—Arizona State’s 2025 schedule is absolutely brutal. “Eight and a half is the win total, very difficult schedule in my eyes this year for Arizona State,” says Greg McElroy on the ESPN college football show.

The season begins with a home game against Northern Arizona, which, honestly, should be a real warm-up. But after that? Hold on tight. Week two, the Sun Devils travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State—an SEC road game that’s never a picnic, and McElroy agrees to it. “Mississippi State on September 6th will be a very tricky spot.” Then home again for Texas State, but the gauntlet begins immediately afterward: a road trip to Baylor, a Friday night battle with TCU, and then off to Salt Lake City to play Utah, where the Utes hardly ever lose.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

October and November are a minefield: Texas Tech comes to Tempe, followed by Houston, then Iowa State in Ames—one of the most difficult venues to play at in the Big 12. West Virginia visits for Homecoming, then another road game at Colorado, where the altitude and the Buffs’ home-field advantage can be a nightmare. And just when you can catch your breath, it’s time for the Territorial Cup game with Arizona, a rivalry game where you can throw everything out and records go by the wayside. Around every corner, there’s a landmine.

There are no off weeks and no automatic wins after September. The Big 12 is full of teams that are capable of taking down anyone on any given Saturday, and ASU is going to have to play its A-game every week. So, as Leavitt and the Sun Devils set their sights on championships, the truth is nine wins would be a huge achievement. This is not only a difficult schedule—it’s a meat grinder. If ASU can survive it and still be in the playoff conversation come November, you’ll know this team is for real.