QB Who Followed Lincoln Riley Across Two Colleges Before Rejection, Finally Lands Starting Job

Imagine being so locked in on a coach that you would chase him across the country. That’s pretty much the story of this quarterback’s wild ride with Lincoln Riley. Riley is the quarterback whisperer who has turned Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts into household names. So when Riley was in Norman, the kid pledged to Oklahoma, dreaming of being the next trophy-polishing QB in that golden pipeline. Then came the plot twist. Riley bolts from Oklahoma to take over at USC, shaking the college football world.

And what does our quarterback do? Malachi Nelson packs his bags and follows. At first, the decision made sense. USC was Riley’s new kingdom, Caleb Williams was the star, and Nelson was supposed to be next in line. But that didn’t happen. Nelson got minimal playing time, appearing in just one game during the 2023 season, which allowed him to redshirt and keep his eligibility. Eventually, something had to give. Nelson realized that if he wanted a stage, it wasn’t going to be in L.A. under Riley’s shadow. Nelson decided to enter the transfer portal at the end of the year. His next stop was Boise State in 2024. The hope was to start fresh and fight for the starting quarterback job.

But even in Boise, Nelson found himself behind Maddux Madsen on the depth chart. He saw limited action, playing mostly in blowout games, completing 12 of 17 passes for 128 yards over three appearances. Once again, the elusive starting role slipped through his fingers. In January 2025, Nelson landed at UTEP, a smaller program where he could finally take control and prove his worth. And now? The patience, the detour, the gamble, it’s all paid off. “Former 5-star Malachi Nelson has been named UTEP’s starting QB, @PeteNakos_reports,” On3 posted on X. Initially, he was buried deep on the depth chart.

He was the fourth out of five quarterbacks, but his determination during spring and fall practices turned heads. Head coach Scotty Walden rewarded him with first-team reps, and Nelson showed the talent and composure that made him a top recruit. Coming out of Los Alamitos High School in California, he was a five-star recruit. He ranked 11th overall and fifth among quarterbacks in the 2023 class. He was also a two-time California Gatorade Player of the Year. So all of this proves that he is not an undeserving candidate for the starting job. The QB battle was harsh.

It involved seasoned teammates like Skyler Locklear, Cade McConnell, and rising talents like Shay Smith and Chad Warner. But his arm strength and composure give hope to the Miners. UTEP is a program coming off a 3-9 season, and yet they’re hungry for a spark. Now, Nelson gets to finally lead and start games regularly, something he’s been chasing since his high school glory days. This season opener against Utah State on August 30 will be his first real shot to prove the high expectations weren’t misplaced. And with a schedule featuring marquee matchups, it’s a fresh start, a new opportunity, and a chance to write his own narrative on his own terms.

UTEP’s 2025 football schedule is shaping up to be an exciting and challenging ride. And with a brand new QB, Malachi Nelson, at the helm, it will be an exciting journey to watch. The Miners will open on the road against Utah State on August 30, facing a tough Mountain West opponent that’s known for a strong defense. Next up is a home game on September 6 against UT Martin, an FCS team that should give Nelson and the offense a good chance to settle in, shake off any rust, and build confidence early in the season.

But just a week later, things ramp up big time with a trip to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns on September 13. That game is a massive spotlight moment for Nelson. He is going against a top program and facing another highly touted quarterback, Arch Manning. After Texas, UTEP returns home to face Louisiana Monroe on September 20, then hosts Louisiana Tech and Liberty, which are solid programs that will test the Miners’ consistency and growth.

The schedule then takes them on the road for mid-October games at Sam Houston and Kennesaw State. In November, UTEP hosts Jacksonville State and New Mexico State while finishing off the regular season with road games at Missouri State and Delaware. These late-season matchups could be pivotal for the Miners if they want to make some noise in Conference USA and potentially push toward bowl eligibility or higher aspirations. So, overall, the 2025 UTEP schedule mixes challenging road tests with winnable home games. Now all eyes are on Malachi Nelson. Will he finally be able to make a mark on the field? Guess we’ll have to find out!