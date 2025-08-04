QB Who Mentored Dillon Gabriel Sends Strong Browns Message as Shedeur Sanders Misses Practice

A rookie’s welcome to the NFL is rarely pleasant. Even at practices. But it seems like for Dillon Gabriel, he isn’t out there alone in his tough time. He has someone who’s quietly supporting him. Their UCF connection was clear: fellow Hawaiians, both overlooked, and both hungry to prove themselves. Now, despite uneven practices in Cleveland and doubts about his size and throwing motion, that bond endures. His former QB coach may be blasting takes on Twitter or giving press quotes. But he’s also checking in on him behind the scenes, staying in touch, and offering that same tough-love that once shaped Gabriel’s career.

Dillon Gabriel’s impact left a lasting mark on UCF. Bursting onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, he quickly became a fixture. During his time in Orlando, he passed for over 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns, consistently improving as both a passer and runner. From the moment he took over for Brandon Wimbush, Gabriel delivered explosive plays and gained his coaches’ confidence. Games like his 601-yard, 5-touchdown performance against Memphis highlighted his exceptional talent. But it wasn’t all Gabriel. It’s also the hard work and grit of UCF’s QB coach McKenzie Milton, who made it happen for him.

McKenzie Milton and Dillon Gabriel shared a unique bond, shaping UCF’s football legacy together. Both were Hawaiian natives and underrated recruits who ultimately defined eras for the Knights. Even during his recovery from a severe knee injury, Milton played a major role in mentoring Gabriel, believing he would follow in his footsteps. And that’s what happened. “I think Dylan’s a good one for me. Just, you know, I feel like I taught him a lot, but I feel like I learned a lot from him. Just being a professional before you’re a professional. And that’s why he’s been successful everywhere he’s gone. And I think for me, it was just, I was super proud of him, of where he’s at now,” Milton said on Sons of UCF.

But it looks like Dillon Gabriel’s NFL path isn’t that straight. Despite entering the pro game with a record-setting 63 college starts, he’s struggled to find his footing in Cleveland. A recent practice showcased “wobbly, off-target passes,” fueling concerns from coaches and fans. His size and mechanics seem to be working against him. At 5-foot-11 with a left-handed release, Gabriel faces visibility and consistency challenges. On top of that, considering his past injuries and left-handed throwing motion, it’s easier to understand the shaky throws displayed in this practice.

The concern is growing, but McKenzie Milton is right out there supporting his guy. “I think the biggest thing, you know, Dylan and I are still pretty close. Just comes down to, like your freshman year, man, just go earn it. And everything outside of your own head is distractions.” Whether it was filling in the shoes of Caleb Williams or stepping up after Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel always proved what he’s capable of. And even Milton expects the same to happen in his NFL career. “I think Dylan’s time throughout college, being at three different places. In a way, he’s kind of always stepped into the shoes after the guy.”

Let’s be real: A QB who completed his college career with 18,722 yards and 155 touchdowns with just 32 interceptions is no stranger to excellence. So, it’s just about time that Dillon Gabriel steps up and makes it as QB1 at the Cleveland Browns. But Gabriel isn’t the only one who’s struggling to make an impact this offseason.

Dillon Gabriel’s Browns rival takes a big hit

Shedeur Sanders’ strong start in training camp with the Cleveland Browns faced a minor hurdle when the rookie quarterback was sidelined from team drills because of “arm soreness.” While Sanders recovered, Kenny Pickett was back in action for individual drills after dealing with a hamstring injury, which changed the focus of the Browns’ quarterback competition. Sanders is currently competing for the starting quarterback position against Pickett, veteran Joe Flacco, and the rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Now, the Browns are giving all four quarterbacks a chance to prove themselves before the preseason begins. “It’s next man up,” Pickett said after practice. “When you’re not in a competition, I think you’re losing ground. I think that’s the nature of the business, the nature of the game. It’s great for those two guys [Flacco and Gabriel] to get extra reps, but I and Shedeur have got to get back out there.”

Look, Shedeur Sanders’s journey to the Browns was already a mess. They got him at No. 144 after drafting Dillon Gabriel at 94. Yep, you heard correctly: two rookie QBs in the same draft year. But before fans could even process that, Jimmy Haslam clarified this wasn’t some publicity stunt from ownership. It was Andrew Berry’s decision. A strategic move, not a power play. But let’s not forget he is the same guy with a 74% completion rate, and that’s no joke.

Now, with training camp underway and the preseason kickoff against the Panthers on August 8th, the quarterback battle is fierce. Every move is crucial. Every mistake? Highly visible. It’s obvious. This is more than just about growth. It’s about winning a spot as a starter.