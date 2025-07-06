Quinn Ewers ‘Holding Texas Back’ Narrative Addressed as Arch Manning Recruitment Role Cleared

Texas is abuzz with championship hopes, and all eyes are on Arch Manning to deliver a victory the program hasn’t seen since 2005. But amidst the hype, it’s unfair to overlook Quinn Ewers’s foundational role. Last season’s twelve interceptions and injuries hampered him, and Manning’s impressive performances grabbed headlines—but Ewers is the one who lifted Texas Longhorns from mediocrity. He transformed a 5-7 team into a national contender, sparking consecutive championship runs, and even helped recruit Manning to Austin. He may not be the future, but he’s the reason Texas is even in this position.

Just weeks ago, legendary coach Steve Spurrier raised some serious questions about the hype building around Arch Manning. Where he made a bold admission and said, “Most people are picking Texas to win the SEC in football,” Spurrier said. “They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman, too. My question is, if he was this good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year? He was a seventh-round pick.” That made sense because Manning needed his time to learn, and Quinn Ewers was the one turning things around for the program.

Despite all the inconsistencies, Quinn Ewers finished last year with 3,472 yards with 31 TDs and a completion rate of 65.8 while missing three games because of his torn oblique. And Texas went 13-3 last year. Even during their CFP semifinal game against Ohio State, this guy completed 23 of 39 passes for 283 yards with 2 TDs and 1 interception. So, does blaming him completely for their loss make sense? Well, for Fox Sports analyst RJ Young, at least that’s not the case. As he didn’t hold back before delivering his blunt response to the criticism surrounding Quinn Ewers on his Adapt and Respond podcast.

via Imago

“So after being selected in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins, I think Quinn Ewers became a symbol of what is holding Texas back. That’s wrong—flat out. I think that is wrong because I would actually say to you: Quinn Ewers is the man who allows for what was once a joke to be absolutely true in three words… Texas is back. Because they well and truly are. It is a true statement now. It is not a joke,” Young said. That’s a straight fact before Ewers. Texas went 5-7, and after his arrival they were at 10-2, and that’s a massive turnaround. And then came the biggest moment.

Texas post a massive win against Nick Saban’s Alabama with a 34-24 record. The result “basically got the starting quarterback at Alabama, Jalen Milroe, benched”, reckoned Young. Texas makes a strong SEC debut, led by quarterback Quinn Ewers. Building on a Big 12 title and playoff appearance, Ewers propelled the Longhorns to an SEC Championship game appearance in their inaugural season, solidifying their place in the conference.

Ewers’s only defeats came against Georgia (twice) and reigning champion Ohio State. Despite these losses, Ewers orchestrated Texas’s best football since 2009. So, when RJ Young says he’s the reason behind Arch Manning’s arrival into the team, he’s not fluffing. “And I think when we go look back, we’ll say—it’s fair—that not only did he make Texas is back real… I don’t think they land Arch Manning if he doesn’t,” Young added. Look, Quinn Ewers legacy is uncanny, but now it’s Arch Manning’s time to shine and people are already rooting for his success.

Arch Manning’s future gets a major push

Cam Newton sees a lot of himself in Arch Manning’s approach to football. On his podcast, 4 & 1, Newton opened up about young quarterbacks prioritizing early playing time over long-term development. “A lot of these parents and a lot of these players get so jaded off of the fact that ‘Hey, I’m trying to play early.’ No no no no no no, scratch that,” he stressed. Newton believes longevity is key, not starting immediately. He explains better by drawing parallels to his own career.

Sitting behind Tim Tebow at Florida didn’t hinder him. He transferred, excelled at Blinn College, and then dominated at Auburn, throwing for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns, winning the Heisman Trophy, and becoming the NFL’s number one draft pick. He sees a similar patient approach in Manning. “Go somewhere that after three years you can put yourself in a position to go to the league,” Newton added. “That doesn’t mean that I’m going somewhere where I can play early or start. Just because you’re starting doesn’t mean you’re getting developed.”

Newton believes Arch Manning’s sideline learning from Quinn Ewers has been beneficial to his development. “Arch will be a fool if he has not learned anything from Quinn Ewers. How he prepared, how he led his team, and just how he handled and managed the expectations for being the quarterback at a university like Texas,” Newton said. Arch’s patience might bring huge returns as he prepares for his breakout season.

Manning now inherits a legacy and high expectations. Following two quiet seasons, he is prepared to demonstrate his progress. Though the spotlight’s intense, Newton trusts the foundation’s strength. Although critics may doubt Manning’s ability to meet expectations, Newton believes this season could change their minds and even surprise them.