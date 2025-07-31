Michigan, Sherrone Moore Risk Recruiting Setback as 2027 RB Target Nearly Confirms SEC Move

“I hear from at least three schools every day; It tells me I’m one of the guys they really want,” a 4-star running back filled in with Rivals. And since then, the number has climbed up to 48 and counting. Sure, the hype is there with the offers pouring in. Kell High School’s (Georgia) 2027 RB is giving Michigan and others a run for his commitment. And this level of interest from top-tier programs speaks volumes about his potential. So, who is he? And what makes him so highly sought after?

Standing tall at 5’8′ 205 pounds, Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson possesses a great combination of size and speed. Programs such as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Clemson, Michigan, and others have been in contact with the prospect. It got to such a point that Gipson recalls laughingly, “At first it was crazy —I had to get a new phone; It started with Auburn—they were the first to offer during the season back in November of 2023. After that, it just took off.” Although Gipson hasn’t officially announced his top picks, three programs have the edge in his recruitment.

“Those are the three schools that have an edge for me. They have been texting me a lot, recruiting me hard, and I know I like those schools a lot,” Gipson told Chad Simmons. The list includes Michigan, Alabama, and Tennessee. The Wolverines are in the equation, but tough competition from other powerhouses and late outreach towards Gipson has kicked the gears at Ann Arbor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

For each school, Gipson has a got a reason, which filters them out from the rest. Here’s why. Growing up as an Alabama fan, hooked the Crimson Tide on his list. “I grew up a fan of Alabama. I’ve been there, and now with Coach [Kalen] DeBoer and Coach [Robert] Gillespie, the energy is real. It used to feel formal — now it’s more personal. I get hugs now.” Where Alabama feels family, the Vols got the budding relationship going. “Tennessee has been on me since I was young. Me and Coach [De’Rail] Sims have a strong connection. I’ve been up there twice, and the relationship is real.”

So, what does Gipson want in his college program? The drills? the culture? family? One thing is sure, these three schools edge out the rest because they check off at least one factor on his laundry list. And what about Michigan? Wolverines running backs coach Tony Alford‘s playbook has won Gipson’s interest…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michigan’s possibility of getting through Quinterrius Gipson’s selection

Gipson knows what he wants in his college program. He is not looking for glitz or flashy logos, but rather a deep focus on development and culture—a place he could call his second home—a place that feels like family, and more.

“First, I want to find somewhere I can call a second home. I want a place that feels like family. Then, I want to be developed — not just as a football player, but as a man. The right school will check all three of those boxes,” he mentioned. These three things, right here, are what make up his laundry list. Now, the question is, what does Michigan bring to the table that has put Alabama and others on high alert?

“They [Michigan] came in a little later, but Coach [Tony] Alford has been texting and calling a lot. They’re recruiting me hard now.” With so many offers in his back pocket, he is striving to build strong relationships with the coaches. And at Ann Arbor, coach Alford is a hit. Senior tailback Kalel Mullings has high admiration for him. “Coach Alford genuinely cares for each and every one of us; even when he’s ripping into you, even when he’s getting on you, you know it’s coming from a place of love,” he said in an interview with Wolverines Wire.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, Alabama checks off the second family factor, Tennessee has got the relationship thing going strong, and Michigan’s got the development, family, and relationship factor in coach Alfred, that’s got Gipson eyeing the program. Each program, ticking off a particular or more factors. So, yes, the competition is high.

Gipson has got fall game trips scheduled to Clemson vs LSU, and Georgia vs Tennessee, and is in no rush to commit. He wants to take his time, make sure that his picking the right school, not just the big one.