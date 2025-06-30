“R.I.P”: Chad Johnson Mourns Ex-Teammate’s Death as Notre Dame Issues Statement

The world of football lost another star recently, casting a pall over his friends and former teammates. He put forward a respectable career for the Steelers and Bengals before resigning to a quiet life in 2004. 21 years later, the news of his death has impacted far and wide, inviting condolences from his alma mater as well as his friends from the NFL. Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, the legendary WR, was a cherished friend of the departed DT.

Former Steelers and Bengals figure Oliver Gibson passed away at the age of 53. Gibson came to the NFL with a formidable career in hand, from his prep and college football days. In 1989, he was named USA Today’s Defensive Player of the Year. He played college football at Notre Dame, after which he was drafted by the Steelers in the 4 round. In his 9-year long career in the NFL, Gibson tallied 243 tackles, 17.5 sacks, and 3 fumble recoveries. The larger part of his career was spent with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He played for the Steelers from 1995 to 1998, before signing with rivals Cincinnati for the 1999 season. There, he struck up a friendship with Chad Johnson, who debuted in 2001. They played together for 3 seasons before Johnson retired in 2004. Gibson was 6 years his senior, and Johnson looked up to him as a brother. He shared a photo of himself with Gibson holding him up, as a testament to their bond. “R.I.P. Oliver Gibson “OG” 🕊️,” Johnson wrote in remembrance of his friend, along with the nickname he’d earned.

Another NFL great, Willie Anderson, also paid tribute to his Bengals teammate. He featured on the opposite side of the ball, but they had a great bond nonetheless. “We lost a good teammate and friend the other day Oliver Gibson aka O.G. Keep his family and friends in prayers. May his soul rest in peace Heaven !!” he wrote on X.

Details about Gibson’s passing remain unclear. After his career in the NFL, Gibson turned to coaching. He went back home to Romeoville High School in Illinois to coach the football and basketball teams. Gibson was a local recruit for his collegiate home, Notre Dame, where he played 4 seasons, during the peak of the Lou Holtz era.

Notre Dame football community mourns Oliver Gibson

Notre Dame football extended its support to Gibson’s family and well-wishers. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Oliver Gibson. We send our condolences to his family and friends,” the program wrote on Instagram. Gibson joined the Fighting Irish 2 years after Holtz won the National Championship. He helped the former coach publish double-digit wins in 3 of his 4 seasons. Gibson was known to be quite a presence in the Irish defense’s middle. Holtz’s foundation also warmly remembered their ‘OG.’

A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

“Losing our brother Oliver Gibson is 💔. OG exemplified, “Teammates are forever!” He always stayed in touched, made sure guys were alright & consistently scheduled reunions. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Gibson family. OG will never be forgotten, he impacted so many of us,” the group wrote on X. His Notre Dame teammate, Irv Smith, also shared his condolences. “RIP to my brother OliverGibson. You will be greatly missed, bro,” he wrote. Smith was Gibson’s senior, who left for the draft 2 years before him.

Oliver Gibson’s demise has deeply affected those who knew him well, both in his college days and in his pro career. Well-wishers continue to express their sorrows for him, who leaves behind a great career as his legacy.