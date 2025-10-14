Prayers Pour In As Oregon State Athlete Confirms Football Future After Season-Ending Injury

Oregon State’s football program is undergoing a total shakeup after the school dismissed head coach Trent Bray. The 0-7 start became the final nail in the coffin as it marked their worst opening since 1991. Robb Akey took on the reins as he stepped in as interim coach while staff changes loom large on the Beavers. And if that wasn’t enough chaos, there is something else that can freak out the Beavers. Raesjon Davis, the standout linebacker, just announced he’s unavailable for the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

His 2023 season saw him rack up 18 tackles over 9 games in total before suffering a season-ending wrist injury. But then last season, Raesjon Davis wasn’t really able to showcase his full potential as a linebacker. He put together a meager total of 5 tackles, so redshirting to save a year of eligibility seemed fair. So obviously, his last year of college needed some change, so Corvallis seemed a great fit for Davis. Davis was the ninth player set to transfer to Oregon State for the 2025 season.

He’s the fourth defensive guy to join the mix, alongside defensive tackle Tah-jae Mullix, outside linebacker Walker Harris, and cornerback TJ Crandall. But tragedy struck when he suffered a foot injury playing for the Beavers. After the assessment, Davis gave update on his situation, saying, “Will be back next season,” he posted on X.

Davis has racked up a total of 9 tackles, starting in 3 games for the Beavers. He got injured in his last game against Texas Tech, where he went out after just 2 tackles. Despite the injury, Oregon fans took to social media to cheer up the injured Davis and show their appreciation.

Fans rally behind Raesjon Davis’ unavailability for the rest of the season

No matter the result, Oregon State fans wouldn’t really let any of their athletes go down without a bit of appreciation. “Great time to assess film! Chin up, champ!” A fan writes. Davis, who was supposed to have a breakout season with the Beavers, now needs to be sidelined without making any contributions to the team. But the only way he can be better is by reviewing the three games he played so far and doubling down on those mistakes, just as he feels a little better.

Next up, a fan writes, “Back at home at the Coli I hope. Get well, dude.” 6 feet Davis, hails from Norco, California. His being out for the season doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll head back home. He can even observe the practice and the games to be better for next season. Another fan chimed in, saying, “I blame Scott Barnes for this.” This ties directly to Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes’ controversial leadership decision to fire head coach Trent Bray after a 0-7 start. Barnes criticized Bray for not embracing the “CEO seat.”

Fans’ frustration with Barnes mirrors the impatience with the prolonged losing streak and recent firings. That also includes special teams coordinator Jamie Christian. Finally, “Prayers up! Ball out next year!!” conveys hope amid despair. Given the Beavers’ historic worst start since 1991 and their inability to win a game so far, the fan’s faith is in the program’s future recovery. It underscores the emotional rollercoaster fans endure.