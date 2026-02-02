Raiders’ Klint Kubiak Hire Uncovers Absurd Eye-Opener About G5 College Football Conference

After a 3-14 finish that ended Pete Carroll’s only season with the Raiders, the franchise hit the market in search of a new head coach. While the offensive mastermind is the top priority, the month-long search comes to an end with Klint Kubiak. His hiring not only marks a change in leadership but also alters perceptions of his G5 roots.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are expected to hire the Seahawks’ OC, Klint Kubiak, as their next head coach. The deal between Kubiak and the Raiders isn’t finalized until after the Super Bowl, which the Seahawks will play on Sunday, February 8th, against the New England Patriots in Santa Clara. It will be his first time as head coach of a team in his sixteen-year coaching career.

If the deal gets finalized, Klint Kubiak will become the fourth Mountain West Conference player to become an NFL head coach. Kubiak is a Colorado State alum who played as a safety for the Rams from 2005 to 2009 and was a captain during his senior season. He would be joining Kevin O’Connell, Shane Steichen, and Kellen Moore, fellow MW conference players who are in the head coaching role at the NFL.

The Colts HC Shane Steichen is a UNLV alum and played as the quarterback for the Rebels from 2003 to 2006. He became head coach of the Colts in 2023 after years of serving in assistant roles and as offensive coordinator. Similarly, the Saints’ HC, Kellen Moore, also from the MW conference, played for Boise State from 2007 to 2011 as a quarterback. He took over the Saints’ head coaching role in 2025 after serving as QB coach and offensive coordinator in the NFL.

The Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is a San Diego State alum who played as the QB for the Aztecs from 2003 to 2007. He’s been serving as the head coach for Minnesota since 2022, after years of serving as QB coach and offensive coordinator. He’s probably the first to take on the head coaching role in the NFL from the MW conference.

The players from the Mountain West Conference (a non-power conference) taking over the head coaching role at the biggest NFL franchise change the perception of the Group of Five Conferences. While the head coaches continue to add pride to the Mountain West Conference from the sidelines, the Bills’ QB does it on the field in the NFL.

Bills’ QB Josh Allen is from the MW Conference

The Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, who’s been dominating the league, played for the Mountain West Conference during his college career. He is a Wyoming alum, starting for the Cowboys from 2016 to 2017. Allen didn’t light up the stat sheet during his collegiate run, but his combination of size and arm strength made him one of the most intriguing players.

Playing at a Group of Five level at Wyoming, he emerged as one of the NFL’s best players. He was the seventh overall pick for the Bills in the 2018 draft. Allen is now a three-time NFL MVP Award finalist and one of the most reliable and consistent players in the game.

He helped lead the Bills to a 12-5 record this season, which finished second in the AFC East. Allen played the anchor role, completing 69.3 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His 102.2 passer rating ranked him among the league’s top three, and he has the seventh-best QBR this season.

There’s no doubt that Allen, Klint Kubiak, and other Mountain West Conference players are making their schools and conference proud. And it would be no surprise if the list continues to grow in the near future.